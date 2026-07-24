Katie Price and Lee Andrews are facing fresh turmoil after explosive new claims linked their marriage to alleged texts, screenshots and affair rumours.

The latest report says Katie confronted Lee over rumours of an affair with a younger man. It also claims she sought legal advice as the relationship hit another rough patch.

According to The Sun, Katie told Clemmie Moodie on February 1: “I’ve got a statement drafted, I’m ending it.”

That statement never appeared and somehow Lee “wormed his way back into her affections” over the following months.

The claims sit inside what the publication calls the “Lee Files”. The material includes alleged recordings, voice notes, messages and screenshots.

Although Lee has denied the claims made against him an no evidence has previously been proven in court, the claims are heaping up.

Now, Lee is even accused of trying to romance a younger man.

Katie Price and Lee Andrews: What sparked this latest marriage storm?

The Sun says the row centres on a string of alleged evidence, which includes unverified rumours of an affair between Lee and another man and even more claims of scamming.

One allegation claims that leaked WhatsApp messages show Lee telling a younger man that he will leave Katie for him.

The messages also allegedly show a credit card, with Lee telling the man to treat himself to something nice.

Lee allegedly rejected the accusations when Katie put them to him this week, as per reports.

Katie and Lee have been married since January (Credit: Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock)

Lee has strongly pushed back on the accusations according to The Sun. He allegedly described them as a “scurrilous and damaging pack of lies”.

Katie Price’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Why the Katie Price and Lee Andrews claims feel so explosive

Katie Price and Lee Andrews only recently tied the knot back in January and since then, chaos has spiralled. From Lee’s supposed kidnapping, arrests and even sex tape leak claims.

Read more: Katie Price’s ‘horrified’ son Junior ‘screams’ as she shows off results of ‘secret 18th boob job’

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.