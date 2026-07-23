Katie Price’s ‘horrified’ son Junior ‘screams’ as she shows off results of ‘secret 18th boob job’

Katie Price left her children, Princess and Junior Andre, stunned after revealing the results of her latest boob job during a filmed conversation.

While cameras were rolling for Princess’ new reality series The Princess Diaries, Katie casually revealed she’d recently undergone another cosmetic procedure. The scenes, filmed in April and featured in Tuesday’s (July 28) debut episode, show the former glamour model telling her children she’d gone under the knife just days before.

The procedure is believed to mark Katie’s 18th breast augmentation, although she recently admitted she’s lost track of how many operations she’s had. Princess and Junior reacted very differently to the news.

Katie showed off her 18th boob job to her two oldest children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price shows off 18th boob job to Princess and Junior

Princess was initially taken aback to hear her mum had opted for yet another surgery, but her curiosity soon got the better of her and she asked to see the results. Junior, however, was far less enthusiastic, immediately protesting: “No, no, no,” during their video call.

Katie then explained that the healing process had temporarily left one breast larger than the other. Still refusing to look, Junior kept his eyes firmly away from the screen and said: “I don’t want to look at your boobs.”

Once Katie assured him she was wearing a sports bra, Junior finally glanced at the camera. His reaction was immediate, as he grimaced and joked: “Ugh, they’re bouncing out the camera, mate.”

Princess, meanwhile, complimented her mum by saying her new boobs “looked good”, believing she’d actually had a breast reduction. She was quickly corrected when Katie revealed she’d gone even larger instead.

‘Flipping hell, they’re gonna pop’

After learning the truth, Princess exclaimed: “Flipping hell, they’re gonna pop,” prompting Katie to reply: “Hopefully they’ll look like that.”

Reflecting on the moment later in the episode, Princess shared her candid opinion on her mum’s cosmetic surgery journey. She said: “Did she need to go bigger? No. Am I shocked? No.

“But she wanted it. If you want to change something about yourself that’s totally fine. You do that.”

Despite his initial reluctance, Junior eventually warmed to the conversation, and he and Princess went on to update Katie about upcoming work opportunities and a recent day out with their brother, Harvey.

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