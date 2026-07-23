Vanessa is Feltz following in Holly Willoughby’s footsteps with ambitious career move

Vanessa Feltz and Holly Willoughby are the daytime TV stars turned Youtubers that telly fans need to keep an eye on!

Vanessa confirmed her next move in a recent update. The presenter, 64, has announced a new social media show less than a week after her final Channel 5 episode aired.

Her chat show lasted just one year. Last month, reports claimed bosses had “blindsided” her with the decision to axe it.

Vanessa made her mood clear on her final show. She told viewers she “is not going to hide under a rock”.

She has now acted on that promise. Vanessa revealed that her new series, At Home with Vanessa, will launch across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in mid-August.

Vanessa Feltz ‘inspired’ by Holly Willoughby?

TV favourite Vanessa shared the update with fans in her own upbeat style. She wrote: “Welcome to ‘At Home with Vanessa’ a brand spanking new show coming to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and the universe in mid-August.”

She added: “Filmed at Feltz Towers – my real house, with my real chums, bottomless bagels and cocktails on tap, I’m hoping you’ll pop over to Vanessa Feltz on YouTube, subscribe for free, get on board and thoroughly enjoy the ride”.

That post quickly drew support from famous friends. Ruth Langsford and Charlotte Hawkins both cheered her on.

Holly kept it short but sweet. She commented: “Yay”.

Vanessa is onto bigger things (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

That reaction only added to the Vanessa Feltz and Holly Willoughby comparisons. Both stars now seem keen to test how far their TV audiences will follow them online.

Why Holly’s cheeky new venture made the comparison impossible to miss

Holly recently dropped the trailer for her own YouTube show, Together, ahead of its July 28 launch.

The twice-weekly series will run across five strands. They are Talk Together, Cook Together, Look Good Together, Better Together and Hang Out Together.

The trailer showed a more playful side to Holly. During a sausage-making mishap, she joked: “I feel like I’m on OnlyFans”.

Comedian Joanne McNally also appeared in the preview. She told Holly: “I’m so proud of you.”

In another moment, Joanne said: “She’ll take her clothes off in front of anyone!” Holly replied: “That’s me”.

Vanessa Feltz’s date drama

Vanessa is also making headlines today after admitting she is back in the dating field but that it is “not going well” for her since her split from Ben Ofoedu after 16 years together.

Speaking on Best’s Suddenly Single podcast, she detailed how she had gone on a date with a man and although he was handsome and polite”, sparks didn’t fly.

She explained: “He was an artist, he was significantly younger than me. He said something like ‘Oh, you look beautiful,’ and we were getting on the same tube. He made a fast move on me and a girl who I didn’t know and had never met but she was sitting opposite said ‘Go on, go on, V!’

“So I did go out with him for dinner one night and he was one of the ones who tells you about his very sad life. I went in all sparkles and thinking, ‘Oh, we met on the escalator, there’s got to be a good story here…’

Vanessa’s dating nightmare

“But he was serious and quick in this very long dinner. Also, terrible mistake, never do this, wasn’t my fault, I didn’t realise this had happened but he booked one of those tasting menus that goes on for about 10 years.

“Because you don’t see the menu, I had no idea how many courses it was going to be. I think it might even have been eleven! It just went on and on and on, and you don’t know how many so you don’t know how much to eat because you don’t know when you’re going to get full!

“And he was so busy into his tragic life story, I’m really sorry he had a terrible life and everything but I didn’t know him. It felt like course 107, and I am polite, I don’t get up and walk out but I really would’ve loved to. I wanted to say ‘Look mate, we’ve done nine courses, I don’t like the food, and I don’t like you very much, I’m sorry you’ve had a terrible life but I never want to see you again.’

“But I felt that would be really rude, So I felt I had to sit through it it took about 10 years to get to the end of it. I had really lost the will to live. I was holding my head on my hand just to stop myself from falling under the table. But I did try. Surely it’s a numbers game and it will end up all right in the end?”

Oh dear!

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