Joel Dommett vanishes from presenting line-up as ITV confirms return of I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off Unpacked

I’m A Celebrity fans will notice a big change when the hit ITV show returns later this year, after Joel Dommett was left out of the presenting line up for spin-off show Unpacked.

Joel, 41, hosted the companion programme during the 2024 and 2025 series from Australia.

However, ITV has confirmed he will not be returning for the 2026 run.

Joel Dommett will not be returning to I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked this year (Credit: ITV)

The announcement comes as Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly prepare to head back to Australia for the 26th series of I’m A Celebrity later this year.

I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked to return without Joel Dommett

ITV confirmed today (July 23, 2026) that I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked will return alongside the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

The spin-off airs immediately after the main show and usually features Ant and Dec discussing the latest jungle drama. Former campmates and celebrity guests also join the panel to share their thoughts on everything that has happened.

Once the public votes begin, each evicted celebrity also heads straight to the Unpacked studio for an interview.

Joel fronted the programme with Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers during last year’s series.

But ITV’s announcement for 2026 confirms only Sam and Kemi will host the show this time around.

The spin off will only be hosted by Kemi Rodgers, left, and Sam Thompson, right (Credit: ITV)

“The 2026 series will be hosted by former King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers. Together they’ll be serving up all the latest behind the scenes secrets, unseen clips and exclusive interviews,” ITV said.

“Joining Sam and Kemi will be a host of celebrity guests and familiar faces, who will be primed to give their opinions on all of this year’s must see jungle action.

“Plus, award winning presenting duo Ant & Dec will join the Unpacked presenters in their studio to discuss all the news around the latest camp action that viewers will have just seen.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

When will I’m A Celebrity return?

ITV has confirmed I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will return as part of its 2026 autumn schedule.

The broadcaster has not yet announced an official launch date.

I’m A Celebrity will return this autumn (Credit: ITV)

Last year’s series began on Sunday November 16, 2025. Based on that, Sunday November 15 is a possible launch date for the 2026 series.

As for who could be entering the jungle, speculation is already gathering pace. Rumoured names include Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page, ice skating legend Christopher Dean and former Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova.

There may still be plenty of summer left to enjoy, but the countdown to another trip into the jungle is already under way.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up continues to take shape as Jaime Winstone reveals herself as a contestant

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