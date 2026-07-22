Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Pearly Girl pictured alongside jailed partner as she admits him being in prison is ‘hard’

Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives star Pearly Girl Wass has shared touching moments with her fiancé on social media after viewers learned he is serving a prison sentence.

The 32-year-old opens up in the Channel 4 series about raising her young son while her partner is behind bars.

Pearly Girl and her fiancé share son Thomas, who was born after his father went to prison during her pregnancy.

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Pearly Girl Wass’ partner is in jail (Credit: Channel 4)

In the first episode, younger sister Trewley-Precious supports Pearly as the family celebrates Thomas’ first birthday.

“I know today’s going to be hard for Pearly because her partner’s in prison,” Trewley says.

“But we’re strong girls and will get on with it. Pearly will get on with it.”

After the party, she adds: “Pearly has absolutely smashed Thomas’ birthday but, I know deep down behind the scenes, that she’s devastated her partner can’t be here and daddy is not here.”

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Pearly Girl pictured with jailed fiancé

Pearly Girl appears alongside her fiancé in an emotional TikTok video she shared in December 2024.

She captioned the post: “Wishing you were here for our son’s first Christmas.”

Set to Mariah Carey’s My All, the montage includes clips and photos of the couple together at a wedding, relaxing at home and spending time together in Essex.

The video also shows Pearly Girl proudly displaying her engagement ring after her partner proposed.

She wrote: “We cant wait for you to be home.”

One follower replied: “Feeling this, my girl’s first away from her dad. Bring them home! Xx.”

Another commented: “Same situation girl. Hope you had a lovely one x.”

Pearly responded: “Ah it is hard isn’t it! Hope you had a lovely Xmas xxx.”

Trewley-Precious on Pearly Girl’s jailed partner

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives launched on Channel 4 on Monday, July 20, 2026, with all six episodes also released for streaming. Many viewers have already raced through the full series.

Trewley is the first family member to explain the situation surrounding Pearly Girl’s fiancé.

In the opening episode, her older sister arrives at the family home on a “deprived” council estate in Clacton, Essex.

“Pearly’s partner is currently in prison,” Trewley-Precious explains. “But he’s out soon, which is banging.

“It’s been really hard for Pearly. She was pregnant when he went in and she had to raise [Thomas]. She didn’t imagine having a baby on her own.”

Read more: The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Trewley-Precious, 26, reveals she still has a nighty curfew

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