“I wish she never did that show”: Sophie Gradon’s friend issues chilling words in new documentary The Curse of Love Island

The Curse of Love Island is set to take viewers behind the headlines with a powerful new documentary exploring the darker side of reality TV fame.

The two-part Prime Video series looks back at three heartbreaking deaths linked to Love Island and asks what happens after the cameras stop rolling.

It revisits the stories of Mike Thalassitis, Sophie Gradon and former host Caroline Flack, while hearing from former Islanders about the pressures that came with sudden fame.

Sophie Gradon’s death will be looked back on in The Curse of Love Island (Credit: ITV)

The documentary also features psychologists and industry experts discussing the impact of life in the spotlight and the challenges of navigating social media scrutiny.

The Curse of Love Island on Prime Video

Prime Video’s new documentary revisits one of Love Island’s most difficult chapters. The dating show first launched in June 2015, with 12 hopeful singletons looking for romance.

However, in the years that followed, several former contestants struggled after leaving the villa. Instead of finding lasting fame and fortune, many faced online abuse, trolling, financial pressures and the constant glare of public attention.

The Curse of Love Island includes interviews with former Islanders Malin Andersson, Anton Danyluk, Luis Morrison and Marcel Somerville.

Friends and those who knew Mike and Sophie also reflect on their lives and the lasting impact of their deaths.

Sophie died in June 2018. Mike, who became known as “Muggy Mike” during his time on Love Island, died in March 2019.

Sophie’s childhood friend Steven Douglass also appears in the documentary.

Mike Thalassitis also died by suicide following his time on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Steven recalls meeting Sophie a week before her death after becoming concerned by messages she had sent him.

He says Sophie’s “spark was gone” before adding: “I wish she never did that show.”

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack died in February 2020.

When does The Curse of Love Island land? How many episodes?

Prime Video’s description for the series reads: “Through the stories of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, who died by suicide within two years of each other, The Curse of Love Island examines the impact of reality TV fame in the social media age.

“Featuring contributions from fellow contestants, industry insiders and close friends, the series explores the highs and lows of reality TV, media scrutiny, online abuse, mental health and the pressures of life in the public eye.”

The documentary consists of two 50 minute episodes.

Both episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video from Sunday, July 26, 2026.

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