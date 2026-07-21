‘Insulting!’: Traveller community slams The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives claiming ‘it doesn’t represent anybody’

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives has got viewers talking after its Channel 4 debut, but not all of the reaction has been positive.

While many fans have called the new reality series a “guilty pleasure”, some members of the traveller and gypsy community have criticised how it portrays their lives.

The show only launched on Monday (July 20, 2026), but it has already sparked a heated debate online.

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives has sparked a backlash after its launch (Credit: Channel 4)

Some viewers have even called for the programme to be renamed or taken off air altogether.

What is The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives?

The reality series follows TikTok star Trewley-Precious Wass, whose late father Sid was a Romani gypsy. Her mum Tina is a gorger, meaning non-gypsy, and the series explores Trewley’s struggle to balance both sides of her background.

Across the series, viewers watch Trewley clash with the traditional rules passed down by her late dad.

She is not allowed piercings, must be chaperoned on nights out and has to stick to a 10.30pm curfew despite being 26 years old.

Unlike her three older sisters, who have all settled down with children, Trewley wants to build a career as an influencer instead of becoming a gypsy wife.

However, after the first episode aired, some members of the traveller and gypsy community criticised the programme. Many focused on the way Trewley speaks to her mum, Tina.

‘It’s shocking’

Sharing their views on Facebook, one viewer wrote: “It’s shocking. I am a travelling woman. I am half a gorger as well. But I was definitely not brought up like that.

“No offence against the family but it is truly shocking the way that gypsy wives are portrayed in this series. Shame on Channel 4.”

The show stars mum Tina, left, Jamie John, Ruby Ann, Pearly Girl, Honey Peaches and Trewley (Credit: Channel 4)

Another said: “The programme should not called Gypsy Wives, it’s not about it Gypsy Wives. Best of luck to the girl making the programme but it doesn’t represent anybody in community. It’s very embarrassing how she spoke in front of her mother certainly something Gypsy women and girls wouldn’t do…”

A third commented: “I’m sorry, but what she represents is quite an insult to the traveller community. Hats off to her trying to make a name for herself and she looks like she’s done it, but to the rest of us it’s embarrassing and insulting.”

Someone else added: “Please take this off air. These ain’t travellers or gypsies. We’ve got bad enough name as it is.”

Trewley-Precious reveals ‘acceptance’ issues

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment. In a statement, the broadcaster insists the documentary makes clear the “mixed culture” Trewley has been brought up with.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives is an observational documentary series looking at the experience of Trewley Precious and her family. Trewley has amassed a significant following on social media platforms such as TikTok creating content that highlights her Gypsy heritage and her life on a council estate.

“The films make the family’s mixed cultural heritage clear and faithfully reflect how Trewley and her sisters relate to the Gypsy traditions that they were brought up with.”

Ahead of the series launch, Trewley-Precious also opened up about feeling caught between two cultures.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, she explained that she has struggled to feel accepted by either the traveller or non traveller communities.

Trewley-Precious says she has always struggled to fit in (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about the series, Trewley said: “It’s showing people than I come from two different types of cultures.

“My father is a gypsy and my mother is a gorger, that means non gypsy. When I was growing up, I had a bit of a culture clash.

“That was very hard. Where I wasn’t full [gypsy] I wasn’t accepted that way. Where I was half, I wasn’t accepted that way either. I kind of had to make my own path.”

Trewley added: “My dad passed away four years ago and, now he has passed, I’m wondering what I’m doing next. What’s my next step, what are the rules? What can I do now?”

Read more: Trewley-Precious branded ‘disrespectful’ by Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives viewers as they spot bad habit

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