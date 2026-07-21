Josie Gibson says she is finally ready for a new man after finding her confidence again.

The This Morning presenter, 41, has been single for years. She has focused on raising her seven-year-old son Reggie.

Now, the TV favourite appears ready to look ahead. She also opened up about her hopes for a bigger family.

She said, as per the Daily Mail: “If I’d met the right man, I probably would have had about 10 [children]. I would love to foster.”

Josie Gibson has had £7,000 worth of liposuction on her arms and calves over the last year. She underwent the procedures during her battle with lipoedema.

The change seems to have given her a real lift. It has also sparked fresh chatter about her love life.

Josie is ready for love, according to a source (Credit: Ken McKay/ ITV /Shutterstock)

Why Josie Gibson feels ready to open her heart again

Josie has reportedly been flooded with Instagram messages that leave her “blushing”. That attention has only added to the buzz around her next chapter.

A source told Closer: “She’s quite an old-fashioned girl at heart, but she loves a good flirt. She likes a real man’s man – she’s ready to be swept off her feet and wants the butterflies and passion.”

The insider added: “Josie finally feels she looks good in her underwear and has spent a small fortune on matching lingerie – she’s told friends it’s a shame to have it go to waste. She’s loving the changes and feeling like her pin-up best.”

Josie’s past romances have often made headlines. They include Big Brother boyfriend John James Parton, ex-fiancé Luke Sanwo and Reggie’s father Terry.

Earlier this year, fans also wondered if there was a spark with social media star Sam Wolfenden. The pair were pictured together while presenting This Morning at the races.

But that speculation soon cooled. Reports later said Sam is engaged to his childhood sweetheart Grace Richardson.

The Josie Gibson health battle behind her fresh confidence

In March, Josie revealed she had 45 per cent of her arm removed in a brachioplasty. The procedure removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm.

She has spoken candidly about living with lipoedema. The condition causes an abnormal, symmetrical build-up of fat, often in the legs, hips, buttocks and arms.

Explaining the impact, Josie said: “Experts say it’s where your body holds on to fat. You swell up a lot and you can’t really out-train it. If I had been out working all day, my legs would be like a balloon.

I was always having to wear compression pants.

“And if I hadn’t got hold of it now, it would have got worse.”

She also told The Mirror: “I hired this hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Oxydise. I rented it for £500 a month. It was pricey, but helped the healing because oxygen renews all the cells. I’d get in it for 90 minutes when I had time.”

Josie has also shared how hard she found it to shift the “lumps and excess weight” linked to the condition. Since then, she has thrown herself into exercise and wellness.

She said: “I have just bought a treadmill so I try to get my steps in on there, and sometimes I put some circuits together at home. I take collagen supplements and electrolytes. I’ve also been getting lymphatic draining and have been understanding how the lymphatic system works.”

She has also used NAD+ and glutathione injectables. Josie even built her own copper pyramid triangle for meditation and energy healing.

Josie now seems to be looking ahead with confidence, romance and fostering still allegedly in her plans.

Read more: Josie Gibson stuns fans with her ‘incredible’ appearance in bikini: ‘What is your secret?

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