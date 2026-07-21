Prince Edward told ex lover Ruthie Henshaw ‘get out while you can’ in candid confession about royal life

Prince Edward once called himself “the runt of the litter” when he met West End star Ruthie Henshall, sparking a romance that later became one of the royal family’s more surprising love stories.

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son reportedly dated the theatre performer for six years. They met backstage at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

Ruthie later opened up about the relationship in her memoir The Showgirl And The Prince. She also shared details with Radio Times.

Prince Edward dated Ruthie in his twenties (Credit: David Hartley / Shutterstock)

Prince Edward’s backstage quip left Ruthie stunned

Ruthie said their first meeting instantly caught her off guard. She recalled: “I gave him my best smile and said, ‘Welcome to the litter.’ ‘I’m the runt,’ he said, making me laugh. And I thought, you are not what I expected.”

That quick exchange clearly stayed with her. It also set the tone for a relationship she said felt far more personal than people might expect from a royal romance.

At the time, Prince Edward had more freedom than his older siblings. He was fifth in line to the throne, which reportedly gave him a little more anonymity.

Why Prince Edward warned her to “get out while you can”

Ruthie claimed the romance brought her into royal circles. She said she even had tea with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral.

But she also said Prince Edward gave her a striking warning about life inside the monarchy. He allegedly told her to “get out while you can”.

Ruthie and Edward split in 1993 (Credit: Splash News)

This remark suggests he already understood the pressure that came with royal life.

Ruthie also reflected on the family dynamic. She said: “I come from a dysfunctional family, and I’m sure they are a dysfunctional family. My respect for them is huge because of the way they treated me, and also because they were a family behind closed doors.”

The Prince Edward romance that stayed hidden for years

The pair reportedly dated between 1988 and 1993. They kept the relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Ruthie also addressed old rumours about Prince Edward’s sexuality after he left the Royal Marines to work in theatre during the 1980s. She wrote: “He undressed me and took me to his bed and we made love for the first time. He was romantic and gentle and definitely NOT GAY! And he definitely had experience.”

The couple later split, but Ruthie said there was no bitterness when she told her side of the story. She recalled Edward telling her she had a right to tell her side of their romance.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace for comment.

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