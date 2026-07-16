Prince William and England fans were left heartbroken after the Prince of Wales said he was “gutted” by the team’s World Cup exit.

England lost 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-final in Atlanta last night (Wednesday, July 15). The Three Lions led after half-time, but Argentina turned the match around.

William, who serves as Patron of the FA, quickly sent a message to the squad. He praised their effort and thanked them for the run they gave supporters.

He said: “England, you gave it everything, and we are all so proud of you. Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high.”

William sent a message to the England fans (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William’s England message said what fans were thinking

William is known as a huge football fan.

He did not hide his disappointment. But he kept the focus on the players and their effort.

His words also underlined how close this England side came. Despite the result, the team left the tournament with real credit.

Then King Charles made a wry joke after England’s loss

The royal reaction did not stop with William. King Charles appeared to nod to the national mood during an outing with Queen Camilla on Thursday.

Charles and Camilla visited Hall and Woodhouse Badger Brewery in Dorset. The family-owned business is based in Blandford near Poole.

Hall and Woodhouse brewery facts Hall and Woodhouse is a long-established family brewery based in Blandford, Dorset. The business was founded in 1777.

It is known for beers including Fursty Ferret.

The company operates pubs across the south of England.

Its Blandford site remains central to the business.

The brewery is approaching its 250th anniversary.

During the visit, Charles pulled a pint of Fursty Ferret, one of the brewery’s bestselling ales. Before tasting the 3.4% amber ale, he joked: “Maybe it’s a good day to drown a few sorrows,” which drew laughter and applause from onlookers.

The timing was hard to miss. Charles made the comment a day after Harry Kane and his teammates suffered the semi-final defeat.

The King and Queen also met brewing and chef apprentices. They watched trainee cooks take part in a MasterChef-style competition.

The brewery will celebrate its 250th anniversary next year. Charles Hall, a Dorset farmer, founded the business in 1777 using excess grain to brew beer.

Today, the company produces more than nine million pints each year. It employs more than 1,500 people and runs around 140 pubs across the south of England.

At one point, Charles spoke with finance director Paul Barnett about football’s impact on trade. Mr Barnett told the King: “I’m quite relieved we’re out of the football because we don’t make so much money.”

Head brewer Toby Heasman then showed Charles how to pull a pint. He told him to do it a “bit quicker”.

When Charles tried again, Camilla stepped in with a warning. She said, “No, you’re going to spill it!”

Later, the King and Queen visited the historic Corn Exchange in the Georgian riverside market town on the River Stour, which has recently undergone major renovations.

William recently revealed on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast that his father “hates” football. Even so, Charles’s joke suggested he felt England’s loss too.

The royal responses captured both the sting and the humour after England’s dramatic World Cup exit.

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