Alex Reid took a bitter swipe at his ex-wife Katie Price while plugging a one-night live show on social media.

Alex, 50, married Katie Price, 48, in 2010. They divorced two years later. Now he plans to tell what he calls his side of the story at an event in Aldershot, Hampshire, next month.

Katie Price and Alex Reid relationship timeline Katie Price and Alex Reid married in Las Vegas in February 2010.

The wedding took place about seven months into their relationship.

It came around nine months after Katie Price’s divorce from Peter Andre.

After 11 months of marriage, they announced their split.

The divorce was finalised in March 2012.

In later comments reported by the Daily Mail, Katie said she married Alex too soon.

The timing has raised eyebrows. Katie recently opened up in her Sky docuseries Nothing to Hide, and Alex also appears in it.

Alex Reid’s reignites Katie Price drama

In a video on Instagram, Alex appeared to mock a line Katie used in the series. He opened by repeating her claim that “I have nothing to hide”.

Then he added his own barb.

“Katie thinks she’s ‘got nothing to hide’,” Alex began in a high-pitched voice in attempt to mimic his former wife.

“Hmm, really? There’s more than a few question I could ask [her],” he added with incredulity.

He says the show is not about Katie, so what is it about?

Alex also insisted the one-man show will not simply be a takedown of his ex. He told followers the night “isn’t actually about Katie,” but “about what happened to me”.

He said: “She’ll always be a part of my story and I genuinely wish her well. But this evening isn’t about dragging up old relationships or celebrity gossip.”

Alex then explained why he wants to speak now. “People can Google the headlines. They can Google the photos, but they can’t Google what was going on inside my head.”

He framed the event as a chance to reveal the personal toll behind the public drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Reid (@alexreidofficial)

The stories behind the headlines could be the real draw

Alex said his battles went far beyond what the public saw: “I fought in the cage, I fought in the media. I fought battles in my own mind and those were the hardest ones.”

What is Katie Price’s Nothing to Hide? Nothing to Hide is a Sky docuseries featuring Katie Price speaking about her personal life and public scrutiny. The series includes discussion of past relationships and major moments from her life in the spotlight.

Alex Reid appears in the programme as part of that retrospective look.

The title phrase “I have nothing to hide” is used by Katie in the series.

That line suggests the show may lean as much into his mental and emotional struggles as his marriage to Katie. VIP tickets are reportedly selling for £43.

Alex and Katie were married for just two years (Credit: Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock)

Alex Reid’s whirlwind romance with Katie Price remains a talking point because their relationship played out so publicly.

Katie’s recent docuseries has clearly pushed that chapter back into view.

Katie Price’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

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