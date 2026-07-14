Traumatised Joanne Lees reveals red raw wrists in new police photos as documentary about her boyfriend Peter Falconio airs in UK

Peter Falconio disappeared 25 years ago today, and as a new documentary revisits the case, police have released previously unseen crime scene photographs in a fresh appeal to help find his remains.

The 28-year-old British backpacker was shot dead while travelling across Australia with girlfriend Joanne Lees in July 2001.

The couple were driving through the Australian outback in a bright orange camper van when Bradley Murdoch signalled for them to pull over.

Peter Falconio was travelling in this orange camper when he was murdered (Credit: NT Police)

Joanne, then 27, remains the only witness to the attack, and Peter’s body has never been recovered.

The two-part documentary Outback Terror: The Peter Falconio Murder is now available to stream for free. It arrives as Northern Territory Police release new images from the investigation and renew their appeal for information.

A substantial reward also remains on offer for information leading detectives to Peter’s remains.

How to watch documentary Outback Terror: The Peter Falconio murder

Outback Terror: The Peter Falconio Murder aired on U&W on Monday, July 13, 2026. If you missed it, the documentary is now available to stream for free.

The programme follows a former FBI criminal profiler and a specialist no body detective as they return to Barrow Creek in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Together, they examine the remote landscape in the hope of uncovering fresh clues that could finally help bring Peter home.

Police have released new pictures, including this one of the crime scene (Credit: NT Police)

Peter has not been seen since July 14, 2001. Joanne heard a gunshot as Peter spoke with Murdoch behind the couple’s camper van during the night.

Murdoch then restrained Joanne with homemade handcuffs made from cable ties and duct tape before assaulting her. Thankfully, Joanne escaped and hid in nearby bushland for four hours before waving down a passing road train.

The documentary marks the 25th anniversary of the attack and is now available to watch on both U and Channel 4’s websites.

It also comes as Northern Territory Police launch a fresh appeal for information.

Murdoch died last year aged 67 while serving a life sentence for Peter’s murder. He never revealed where Peter’s body is hidden.

Peter Falconio murder: Police release new photographs

Northern Territory Police in Alice Springs has released a new collection of photographs in the hope they will prompt fresh information.

The images include markers placed beside the roadside where Murdoch stopped Peter and Joanne. A bloodstain appears to be visible on the dusty ground.

Joanne’s injuries are shown in new pictures (Credit; NT Police)

Another photograph shows the couple’s orange VW Kombi van parked beside the scrubland. Murdoch later drove the van a short distance before abandoning it. His DNA was found on the gearstick.

The collection also includes a photograph of Joanne taken after the attack, which features in the documentary. Additional images show the red marks left on her wrists by the cable ties and duct tape restraints.

Visible scrapes to her elbow can also be seen.

A full length photograph of Murdoch is included alongside an image of a black toolbox.

Inside the box are black cable ties and duct tape among a selection of tools. The left side of the box shows what appears to be another set of homemade restraints.

Police offer reward to help find Peter’s body

Northern Territory Police continues to offer a reward of $500,000, around £260,000, for information that directly leads to the recovery of Peter’s body.

The force says it remains committed to bringing the investigation to its fullest conclusion.

Duct tape and cable tie handcuffs similar to the ones Joanne was placed in can be seen in a box belonging to Murdoch (Credit: NT Police)

Commissioner Martin Dole APM says: “This was a traumatic and horrific event for Ms Lees, and for Peter’s family, who have now gone such a long time without the answers they deserve.

“While a murderer has been held accountable for his crimes, this investigation can never be considered closed until Peter’s remains are found and his family can lay him to rest.

“It is deeply regrettable that Murdoch died without, as far as we know, ever disclosing the location of Peter’s remains. His cowardly silence has denied his family, friends and loved ones the closure they deserve.”

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Outback Terror: The Peter Falconio Murder is available to stream on both U and Channel 4 now