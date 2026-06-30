A disturbing clip showing Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile together on Jim’ll Fix It has left viewers horrified after it featured in the new documentary Rolf Harris: Primetime Predator.

The footage shows the two disgraced TV stars appearing alongside an 11 year old girl during a 1976 episode of the BBC programme. As the documentary revisits Rolf’s career, the full scene has also resurfaced online, with many viewers saying it makes for deeply uncomfortable viewing.

Jimmy can be seen touching the youngster’s blonde hair as he tells Rolf: “See this young lady, sir. She wishes that she could help you with one of your paintings.

“Do you think I may leave her in your charge?”

Rolling up his sleeves, Rolf replies: “Safely leave her in my capable hands here.”

Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris appear together in Rolf Harris: Primetime Predator (Credit: Prime Video)

Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile in unearthed Jim’ll Fix It clip

The footage is featured in the opening episode of Rolf Harris: Primetime Predator as the documentary explores how Rolf regularly appeared on children’s television, including Jim’ll Fix It.

“He would be able to interact with children,” journalist Callum May says. “The culture of those programmes is now not something we see.”

The footage from Jim’ll Fix It then plays, with Jimmy telling the camera: “How on earth can we get hold of that Mr Rolf Harris? He’s always flying all over the world.

“As soon as he knew we needed him for Jim’ll Fix It, here he came.”

Rolf is then seen kissing the girl’s hand after she receives her ‘Jim Fixed It For Me’ medal.

The full 11-minute clip has since resurfaced on YouTube.

Jimmy calls the girl out of the audience, saying: “Where is Lynne-seed?”

Joining in with the joke, Rolf replies: “Linseed oil? What a good idea.”

Jimmy places his hands on the girl’s shoulders as he hands her over to Rolf. He then wanders over to watch from his armchair while puffing on his trademark cigar.

Rolf kisses the 11-year-old’s hand while Jimmy holds her shoulders (Credit: Prime Video)

‘She’s anxious to rush away’

The girl tells Rolf she wants to paint a picture of a person, so he chooses Jimmy.

As she begins painting, Rolf tells her to smile at the camera.

The youngster paints Jimmy’s hair before Rolf adds an unbuttoned shirt, “splitting it right down to the waist” to reveal his chest.

Rolf tells the girl he will “burst into tears” if she drops his “best” paint brush before asking: “Are you enjoying it?”

She finishes by signing her name in paint. Rolf tells her: “You’ve been watching me, you crafty devil.”

Jimmy then walks over to admire the painting. Guiding the girl into the middle of the stage, he says: “You weren’t going to tell me you were going to do that, you wicked girlie.”

Rolf again places his hands on her shoulders before kissing one of her hands. As she goes to leave, Jimmy pulls her back.

“She’s anxious to rush away,” Rolf remarks.

Jimmy tells him: “She is. I’ve got fast hold of her here.”

Rolf then adds: “You’d best stay here and enjoy it, girl.”

Another girl is then brought onto the stage carrying a didgeridoo and says she wants to sing with Rolf.

The documentary charts Rolf’s reign of terror on young girls (Credit: Prime Video

Jimmy touches the brown haired girl’s face to try to make her smile before putting his fingers in her ears. Rolf tells Jimmy he can “safely” leave her in his “capable hands”.

Rolf then plays the didgeridoo before singing his song Yarrabangee with her.

Viewers react to Rolf and Jimmy video

YouTube users have shared their horror after watching the resurfaced footage.

One wrote: “It makes your skin crawl knowing now what they were.”

Another added: “I can’t watch this, the monsters make me sick.”

A third said: “It’s really sad to think that although it appears like good fun and harmless, it really wasn’t. And even in the bits you see, you can tell it’s all very creepy behaviour.”

Someone else commented: “Sincerely hope these 2 disgusting grubs are burning in hell for all eternity.”

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