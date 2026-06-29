The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt continues this week with one of Britain’s most controversial murder cases, as it examines the conviction of Eddie Gilfoyle, who has always insisted he did not kill his pregnant wife.

Eddie spent 18 years behind bars after being convicted of murdering his Pauline, despite maintaining his innocence throughout.

Now Channel 4 is taking a fresh look at the case and hearing directly from Eddie as he continues his fight to clear his name.

Eddie Gilfoyle was jailed for life for the murder of his wife Pauline (Credit: Channel 4)

Pauline was found dead at the couple’s home in 1992 when she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant.

The evidence at first appeared to point towards suicide.

However, just four days later, police arrested Eddie and later charged him with her murder.

A jury found Eddie guilty and he received a life sentence, but he has always denied murdering his wife.

Eddie Gilfoyle case in The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt

In June 1992, Eddie and Pauline Gilfoyle seemed to have everything to look forward to. The newly married couple were preparing to welcome their first child together.

Their lives were shattered when Pauline was found hanged in the garage of their home in Upton, Wirral. She was 32 years old and her death stunned the local community.

Police discovered a handwritten note at the scene that suggested Pauline had taken her own life. Despite this, Eddie, a former Army medic who served in the Falklands, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The following year, prosecutors claimed Eddie had forced Pauline to write the note before persuading her to place a noose around her neck and climb a ladder.

Eddie denied the allegations throughout the trial. Despite his defence, the jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Eddie’s lawyer Campbell Malone has been fighting to clear his name (Credit: Channel 4)

Two appeals were unsuccessful before Eddie was released on licence 17 years later. Now in his 60s, he continues his campaign to overturn his conviction.

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt hears Eddie’s account of the case and follows his ongoing fight to clear his name.

The programme also features legal experts and psychologists discussing the evidence and whether he has any legal options left.

When is The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt on?

The next episode of The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt tells Eddie Gilfoyle’s story. It airs at 10pm on Channel 4 on Thursday, July 2, 2026, and will also be available to stream.

The first two episodes are already available online. They examine the cases of Jason Moore and Stacey Hyde, who were both convicted of murder while maintaining they were innocent.

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