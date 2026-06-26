The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt has left Channel 4 viewers fiercely divided after they discovered Stacey Hyde stabbed a man 17 times.

The documentary examined the tragic case of Stacey, who was just 17 when she fatally stabbed her friend Holly Banwell’s boyfriend, Vincent Francis, after he attacked her.

The shocking story quickly sparked debate online, with viewers split over whether Stacey acted in self defence or whether the original murder conviction was justified.

Stacey Hyde was freed from prison five years after a murder conviction (Credit: Channel 4)

During the programme, viewers heard Holly desperately pleading with emergency services while Vincent attacked Stacey.

Stacey’s haunting screams echoed in the background.

Holly could then be heard warning her friend: “No, Stacey, put that down!”

Stacey stabbed Vincent 17 times and he died in hospital the following day. She was convicted of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of nine years.

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt followed Stacey’s long fight to clear her name.

Viewers of The Accused divided over Stacey Hyde case

Stacey eventually won her battle for freedom. With support from the charity Justice For Women and its legal team, it was revealed she had undiagnosed ADHD at the time of the incident.

Her murder conviction was quashed and, at a retrial, she was found not guilty of murder after the psychiatric evidence supported a defence of diminished responsibility.

She walked free from Winchester Crown Court immediately after the verdict.

Sadly, viewers also learned Stacey struggled to rebuild her life after prison. She later developed drink and drug problems and died eight years after her release. An inquest ruled Stacey died aged 32 from the eating disorder bulimia.

The documentary prompted a flood of reactions online, with opinion split over the case.

Stacey’s aunt Julie worked tirelessly to get the conviction overturned (Credit: Channel 4)

’17 times was ridiculous’

Some viewers questioned the high number of stab wounds.

One wrote: “I don’t know how she got off with it. 17 times she stabbed him, that’s not self defence. He was a violent man to his parent but come on, 17 times is ridiculous.”

Another added: “Why did she stab him 17 times? Stabbing him once can be classed as self defence but 17 times sounds like she just lost it?”

Little is known publicly about Vincent. However, former friends have since contacted ED!.

One told us: “The people who knew Vince knew what kind of person he was like. He was a lovely man and due to a previous car crash struggled to move, he couldn’t turn his head he would turn his whole body, Stacey deserved what she got and should never have been let go.”

Another added: “When we watched this last night, I have to say we were both so shocked that it was called self defence when he was stabbed from behind 17 times??? We are all vulnerable, have adhd and we still dont kill!! Very one sided!!”

Some viewers also questioned why the documentary did not include details of any injuries Stacey suffered during the attack.

Harriet Wistrich, lawyer and CEO of Centre for Women’s Justice, helped with Stacey’s bid for freedom (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Stacey Hyde was let down’

Others, however, felt Stacey had been failed by the justice system and were heartbroken by what happened to her after she was released.

One viewer wrote: “Stacey was let down so badly, I watched this last night, my heart goes out to all of Stacey’s loved ones.”

Another added: “Watched this last night and I couldn’t understand how a jury found her guilty of murder. Did they hear a different tape of 999 call than me. I was glad she eventually got verdict overturned but how sad that she died shortly after.”

Someone else simply described the case as “so sad”.

If you missed The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt, you can stream it now on Channel 4.

You can also catch up with episode one, which tells the story of Jason Moore, who is serving a life sentence for a murder he says he did not commit.

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