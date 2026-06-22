‘Epic and moving’: ITV’s 7 Up completes ‘final chapter’ with 70 Up but tragically two of the original children are missing

7 Up is preparing to close the book on one of television’s most remarkable experiments, with ITV confirming a final instalment called 70 Up.

For more than 60 years, viewers have followed the lives of 14 ordinary people, checking in every seven years as they grew from children with big dreams into adults navigating careers, families and life’s many twists and turns.

Now, as the group reaches the age of 70, they will reunite one last time for what ITV describes as an “epic and moving” farewell.

The cast of 7 Up are reuniting for one final 70 Up show (Credit: ITV)

Audiences first met the participants as seven year olds full of ambition and curiosity about the future.

Over the decades, viewers watched them navigate school, careers, relationships, parenthood and later life, creating a unique record of how lives can unfold over time.

Now the famous group will share one final update before the long running series comes to an emotional end.

What is 7 Up on ITV?

7 Up first aired in May 1964 as part of ITV’s World in Action current affairs shows.

The original documentary followed 14 children from a wide range of social and economic backgrounds, all aged seven.

The programme took inspiration from the phrase: “Give me the child until he is seven and I will give you the man.”

Its creators wanted to explore whether upbringing and social class would shape the children’s futures.

The documentary was originally intended as a one-off programme focusing on the generation that would be adults around the turn of the millennium.

However, viewers became fascinated by the children and their ambitions. Producers then decided to revisit them every seven years.

That decision turned 7 Up into one of television’s most celebrated documentary projects.

The most recent chapter, 63 Up, aired in 2019.

Sadly, it came after the death of original participant Lynn Johnson following a short illness.

The programme featured emotional interviews with her husband and daughters, who reflected on her life and legacy.

ITV confirms final 70 Up episode

The final instalment will catch up with many familiar faces.

Viewers will hear from Bruce, who attended public school as a child, along with foster carer Symon and Jackie, who later moved away from Scotland with a new partner.

Paul, once known for his shyness, will provide an update on life as a grandparent. Tony, remembered by many as the group’s cheeky charmer, also returns.

Neil will reflect on where life has taken him since first telling viewers he dreamed of becoming an astronaut.

Sadly, the final chapter arrives after the loss of another original participant.

In 2023, Nicholas Hitchon died. Viewers will remember him as the son of a Yorkshire farmer who later moved to the United States.

During 63 Up, Nicholas spoke openly about his throat cancer diagnosis and the life expectancy doctors had given him, which he ultimately exceeded.

The final programme will also welcome back a familiar face from the past.

Charles Furneaux left the series after appearing in 21 Up in 1977. Now he returns for the final instalment.

Lynn Johnson tragically died before 63 Up was filmed (Credit: ITV)

An ITV spokesperson said: “Sue will talk about marrying Glenn and decades working at Queen Mary University of London, while Peter has more music news.

“KC John who wanted a powerful career and lawyer Andrew, the prep school boy who famously read the FT, return. Alongside them is Suzy, the young ballerina who hated her private school.

“The series will remember fondly the late Lynn, part of the trio of friends. Meanwhile, we hear from Charles who left the programme at 21.

“And the series will also include a poignant and moving interview with the late Nick, the farmer’s son who fulfilled his dream to become a nuclear physicist.”

When will 70 Up be on?

ITV has also released a new image showing the remaining participants coming together for one final reunion.

The group raises a glass as they gather to reflect on their extraordinary shared experience.

The photograph captures a rare moment of celebration as the contributors mark the end of a journey that has lasted more than six decades.

ITV has confirmed that 70 Up will air this autumn, although an exact transmission date has yet to be announced.

Like 63 Up, the final chapter is expected to air across several episodes on ITV1 and ITVX.

Grab the tissues, this is going to be really emotional!

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