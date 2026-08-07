Holly Willoughby has spoken out about comparisons between her new YouTube programme and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The former This Morning presenter’s move into digital lifestyle content has faced a difficult reception. Holly Willoughby Together’s debut with Stanley Tucci was met with scathing reviews, while critics also drew parallels between Holly and Meghan’s shows.

However, Holly appears unfazed by the comparisons. In fact, she has revealed she was a fan of Meghan’s series.

Holly launched her own YouTube series Together last week (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby shares verdict on Meghan Markle’s show

Speaking to The Times in a new interview, Holly, who shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin, acknowledged the negative reaction received by With Love, Meghan but offered a very different verdict.

She said: “I know it got an absolute hammering, but I actually really enjoyed her show.”

Holly also indicated that she “doesn’t mind” seeing the two programmes compared. Her response avoids any suggestion of rivalry between the presenters, despite the less-than-flattering way some critics have linked their projects.

Holly’s YouTube show faces criticism

Not every commentator has been impressed by Holly Willoughby Together.

TalkTV personality Stephanie Takyi described the show’s arrival as a “sink or swim moment” for Holly’s career and claimed: “Right now, she’s sinking.”

She also compared watching its opening episode to “watching paint dry” and said Holly’s return had not come “with a bang”.

The criticism has placed extra attention on Holly’s decision to launch a programme on YouTube following her years on mainstream television. Yet the presenter is not distancing herself from Meghan or pushing back against the similarities being drawn.

Instead, Holly’s message is clear: whatever the critics thought of With Love, Meghan, she enjoyed watching it — and the comparisons do not appear to bother her.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘not afraid to tarnish her nice-girl image’ as true feelings following YouTube backlash ‘revealed’

What do you think of this story? Are you watching Holly Willoughby on YouTube? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you!