Holly Willoughby is reportedly refusing to let a wave of harsh reviews of her YouTube show, Together, spoil her return to the spotlight.

The presenter launched Holly Willoughby Together on YouTube on July 28. While some viewers welcomed her comeback, others branded the lifestyle series boring and “cringey”.

Heat reports that Holly is not dwelling on the criticism, citing an unnamed source who said she is determined to keep being herself.

Holly’s YouTube show was met with a mixed reaction (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby divides viewers with Together series on YouTube

The opening episode, featuring Stanley Tucci, attracted just over 34,000 views in its first 24 hours, according to Heat. At the time of the magazine’s report, Holly’s channel had around 12,000 subscribers.

Reaction was sharply divided. One supportive viewer said: “I love this. It’s real and fun,” while another wrote: “Happy to see you back.”

Others were much less impressed. One described the programme as “nearly as exciting as watching paint dry”, while another called it “cringey”.

The professional reviews were also bruising. The Guardian described the series as “a marginally less agonising With Love, Meghan”. The Times awarded it two stars and called it “an empty gush fest”.

Source claims Holly is not letting criticism get her down

A source told Heat that Holly had expected to face criticism whatever direction she took with the programme.

“She knew she was going to get attacked no matter what she did,” the source claimed.

“Even the critics can’t make up their minds what they’re more upset about. She’s either playing it too safe or trying too hard, but Holly doesn’t think she’s doing either. She’s just being herself – she’s not afraid to tarnish her nice-girl image with on-screen swearing and risqué stories.”

The source continues: “At the end of the day, she’s only human – she’s fed up with trying to please everyone. She had hoped by doing her show on YouTube, there would be less noise from the haters, but it feels like she can’t win. So, she isn’t feeling down about any of it – it’s actually pushing her to be more outspoken and do whatever she likes. It’s not her last roll of the dice, but in many ways, she does feel like she’s got nothing to lose.”

Holly has not publicly made these comments herself and ED! has contacted her reps for comment.

Holly embraces a different style

Together offers a different version of Holly from the polished daytime presenter familiar to viewers. Its material has so far included swearing, a joke about OnlyFans and a game of Shag, Marry, Avoid.

An unnamed source claimed Holly hopes the format will give viewers a better idea of her off-camera personality.

The series is produced by Hungry Bear Media, which is run by Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin. After Stanley’s appearance, Katherine Ryan joined Holly for a conversation in which the mum of three admitted wishing she had had a fourth baby. Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton are also among the guests due to appear.

What could come next for Holly Willoughby?

The online series arrives after several changes in Holly’s career. She left This Morning in 2023 after reports of an alleged kidnap and murder plot targeting her. ITV later cancelled Dancing On Ice, while Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt ended after one season.

Heat’s source claimed Dan is fully supporting Holly and that the couple believe she has other options if Together does not work out. The insider also claimed Holly has discussed potentially stepping away from work to focus on her family, although no decision has been announced.

For now, the source said Holly’s friends believe she should ignore the criticism and enjoy the new chapter.

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