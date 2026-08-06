Jessica Cunningham has announced the arrival of her sixth child, a baby daughter named Dolores Joy Juno.

The 39-year-old businesswoman, known for appearing on The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother, said her baby was born on her due date during a water birth at the family home. Jessica had revealed her sixth pregnancy in March.

Dolores joins five siblings aged around 13, 12, 11, seven and five. Jessica welcomed her fifth child, Dudley, in 2021.

The Sun reports that Alistair Eccles, the father of Jessica’s three eldest children, died nine years ago. Jessica’s three youngest children are with her partner Alex Daw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Cunningham (@theprodigalfox)

Jessica Cunningham welcomes baby Dolores

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Jessica joked: “I need a new car.”

Pictures posted alongside the announcement showed the delighted new mum smiling with Dolores and enjoying a tender moment with her new arrival.

Jessica said Dolores arrived on Monday while the sun was shining, with the birthing pool overlooking the garden. The song Baby Love was playing at the time.

Describing the experience, she wrote: “My heart and family feel full and complete.”

She also expressed gratitude for her body and praised Alex for supporting her throughout the delivery.

“The birth was amazing, I had so much gratitude for my body being able to hold and birth this little lady, Alex for being my warrior king, holding my hand, boiling the pans for the water and just being there,” she said.

Jessica welcomed her sixth child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Star plans to share her birth story

The former Apprentice candidate told followers that she plans to make a full video about the experience. She also posted black-and-white footage of herself dancing beside the birthing pool around an hour before the birth.

Jessica said some of the most special moments came when Dolores met each of her siblings for the first time. However, she explained that she generally keeps her children away from social media and would therefore share only limited pictures of the newborn.

She added that she planned to step back from being online while concentrating on feeding, nappies and time with her family, writing.

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