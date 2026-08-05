Keke Palmer has announced that she will replace Carson Daly as host of The Voice for its 31st season.

The actress confirmed the news in a joint Instagram video with NBC and The Voice, telling fans: “That’s right. It’s true. I’m hosting The Voice. I’ll see you guys there.”

Keke’s first run as presenter will arrive on NBC in 2027 and feature a major change to the usual format. Season 31 has been titled The Voice: Celebrity, with famous faces taking the place of undiscovered talent.

Carson Daly won’t be hosting The Voice when it returns next year (Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

How will The Voice: Celebrity work?

NBC described the new edition as an extension of the long-running programme. Actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians and reality stars will compete to become its first celebrity champion.

Queen Latifah and Riley Green are returning as coaches, while Joe Jonas will make his coaching debut.

The announcement brings an end to Carson’s uninterrupted run as presenter. He has hosted every season of The Voice since its US launch in 2011.

Keke Palmer will replace Carson (Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Is Carson Daly leaving The Voice?

The US Sun reported that Carson turned down hosting season 31 because its schedule conflicted with his work on Today. An unnamed source also claimed he wanted to spend more time with his family during the coming year.

Speaking on Instagram on Tuesday, Carson broke his silence. He said: “I have been talking about it on @todayshow for a while now. I am not the right host for it. We have a NEW amazing HOST!

“The triple threat queen @keke who is PERFECT for it! I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out.”

He added: “We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family. Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show. Nope. We’re gonna try out these 2 formats this fall/spring & see how it goes!

“Hopefully this post clears up any confusion. I am still hosting the show currently. In fact, I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1, 30 seasons. 16 years.

“I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only & helping it launch from behind the scenes.”