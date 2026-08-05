Princess Eugenie recently welcomed a baby girl and her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, reportedly believe the news could offer them a rare chance to improve strained relations with the wider royal family.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their third child, a little girl, this week. Princess Eugenie’s third baby has also changed the line of succession.

Now, a new report claims the child’s arrival carries more personal hopes for Andrew and Sarah.

According to Closer, an unnamed insider has claimed the pair are thrilled about becoming grandparents again. They allegedly hope the birth could create an opening for renewed contact with King Charles, Camilla and other relatives.

Sarah and Andrew have become grandparents again (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Andrew and Sarah’s reported hopes over Princess Eugenie’s third baby

The source claimed Andrew had been passing pregnancy updates to family members, courtiers and staff with whom he remains in contact.

Andrew and Sarah reportedly recognise that a new grandchild would not resolve the controversies surrounding them. However, they are said to regard the arrival as a possible route back into family life.

Sarah is also reportedly hoping to help Eugenie after the birth. Eugenie divides her time between the UK and Portugal and already shares sons August and Ernest with Jack.

She gave birth to her daughter in Portugal, Buckingham Palace confirmed this week.

However, all claims about Andrew and Sarah’s private intentions come from one unnamed source. The report did not include an on-record response from Eugenie, Jack, Andrew or Sarah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Eugenie and Jack reportedly wary of publicity

The insider alleged that Eugenie is trying to balance her relationship with her parents against concerns about the attention a public reunion could attract.

For months now, both Andrew and Sarah have faced intense scrutiny over their past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. It came after he was accused of sharing confidential information with Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy, a role he held between 2001 and 2011.

A source has told Closer of Andrew and Sarah: “They’re absolutely thrilled for Eugenie and very excited to be getting another grandchild, but they’re also saying that nothing brings a family together quite like a newborn, so they’re seeing this as an opportunity to try and build a bridge with Charles and Camilla and the rest of their extended family.

“He and Sarah are definitely looking at this as a foot back in the door with the Firm. They know this baby isn’t going to erase everything that’s happened, but they can’t help but pin a lot of hope on this.”

The source reportedly added: “They are determined to make the most of every opportunity this new arrival brings because, in their minds, it’s a rare chance to remind everyone they’re still part of the family.”

Representatives for Andrew and Sarah have been contacted for comment.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed a daughter (Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Serious scrutiny remains

The claims come while Eugenie’s parents remain under intense scrutiny. Earlier this year, the couple were reportedly named in a batch of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The investigation remains ongoing. An arrest does not establish guilt.

Read more: Meghan Markle stuns in swimsuit photo as her 45th birthday is ‘overshadowed’ by Eugenie’s baby news

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

For Eugenie and Jack, the focus is now the imminent arrival of their third child. Whether that family celebration changes Andrew and Sarah’s relationship with the wider royals remains to be seen.

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