Meghan Markle could receive a discreet birthday card or modest gift from King Charles as she turns 45, according to royal commentators who have shared their predictions.

By contrast, commentators Tom Sykes and Kinsey Schofield both predicted that Prince William and Princess Kate would not contact the Duchess of Sussex. Their assessments come as relations between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales remain strained.

No public message from the royal family’s official social media accounts is expected either, the commentators claimed.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, celebrates her 45th birthday on August 4 (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

King Charles could make a quiet gesture for Meghan Markle’s birthday

Sykes told Page Six he believed the king would want to send birthday wishes to his daughter-in-law privately. Schofield similarly suggested that Charles could arrange for a card or small gift to be delivered through members of his staff.

She argued that a low-key gesture would be consistent with the king’s character, despite the tensions that have surrounded Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the wider royal family.

Schofield said: “Charles has always had a compassionate streak, and despite everything that’s happened, he has rarely gone out of his way to be overtly unkind toward Meghan. A discreet gesture would be entirely in keeping with his character.”

However, the predictions remain the commentators’ assessments. The report did not include confirmation of any birthday plans from Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace or representatives for the Sussexes.

Why a palace birthday post is unlikely

Sykes said he could not see Meghan’s birthday being marked on the royal family’s public social media feeds. Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020, and any birthday wishes would therefore be sent privately, he suggested.

Schofield also said official birthday posts have been reserved for working members of the royal family in recent years. Page Six noted that the palace has not publicly marked Meghan’s birthday since the Sussexes left their royal duties and moved to California.

The picture may look different with William and Kate. Sykes predicted no birthday contact from the couple. Meanwhile, Schofield linked the likely silence to the breakdown of trust within the family.

King Charles could wish Meghan a happy birthday privately (Credit: Cover Images)

Signs of a cautious thaw with Charles

The birthday speculation follows reported efforts to ease tensions between Harry and his father.

Harry and Meghan recently visited Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It marked the first time in four years that the Sussex family had met Charles and Camilla together.

Read more: ‘Two-week rule’ Meghan Markle set for Prince Harry when they were dating

Meghan marked her 44th birthday last year with family and friends at Beverly Hills restaurant Funke. This year, any acknowledgement from her UK relatives will reportedly take place away from the public eye.

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