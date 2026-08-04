Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘damning verdict’ on Harry and Meghan’s future in royal fold laid bare

Princess Kate and Prince William reportedly remain firmly opposed to rebuilding ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite King Charles’ hopes for a wider royal reconciliation.

Closer claims Princess Kate’s reported concerns about a reunion with Meghan have not eased following the Sussexes’ alleged private meeting with the king at Highgrove last month.

An unnamed source told the magazine that the Waleses believe trust has collapsed and cannot simply be restored for the sake of the monarchy.

“William and Kate both believe there are some things that can’t be undone,” the source claimed, adding that it would be impossible to build bridges without first rebuilding trust.

Kate and William’s conclusion is reportedly that “there’s no way back” (Credit: Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

King Charles reportedly hopes to repair the rift

King Charles welcomed Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to his Gloucestershire home in early July.

The palace described the alleged Highgrove gathering as a “private family occasion”. It was said to be Charles’s first meeting with his youngest grandchildren since Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee events in June 2022.

However, Closer claims the meeting has not led to progress between Harry and William. Its source described their relationship as badly damaged and alleged: “There is no contact.”

Charles is nevertheless said to be taking a longer-term view. The source claimed the king believes Harry, Meghan and their children could have a future connection to the monarchy if the family’s relationships can be repaired.

William and Kate reportedly disagree. The insider alleged that Kate still feels hurt after becoming caught up in a highly public royal dispute. Meanwhile, William does not believe the family can move forward without the Sussexes acknowledging the damage he feels they’ve caused.

The claims have not come directly from Kate or William, neither of whom is quoted in the report.

Meghan and Harry recently met with King Charles and Queen Camilla in the UK (Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Years of public tension

Harry and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020. Since then, their relationship with the Waleses has faced further strain. It comes after tell-all interviews, the couple’s Netflix series and Harry’s memoir Spare.

Meghan previously disputed reports that she had made Kate cry before her wedding, saying she believed the reverse had happened. Harry also detailed disagreements involving Kate and Meghan in his book and alleged that an argument between him and William became physical.

Despite the rift, Harry has publicly expressed a wish to make peace. Speaking to the BBC in May 2025, he said: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight any more.”

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Closer now claims Charles could invite the Sussexes to spend time with the family at Balmoral this summer. Its source suggested the king wants future generations to know one another and has even considered a meeting between the Wales and Sussex families.

But the same insider alleged William and Kate remain unconvinced, claiming their conclusion is that “there’s no way back”.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

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