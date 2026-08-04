‘It has to be Billy!’ Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who dies as Joe and Dawn wedding trailer teases ‘incredible’ scenes

Emmerdale fans are already predicting heartbreak ahead of Joe Tate and Dawn Fletcher’s wedding, with many convinced the big day will end in tragedy for Billy Fletcher.

Dawn has found herself torn between Joe and her ex-husband in recent weeks, while Billy remains in hospital after a brutal attack that has seen suspicion fall on Joe. Now, a brand-new trailer has given viewers a first look at the dramatic wedding episodes, and it’s sparked a wave of theories.

Many fans are now convinced the biggest victim won’t be Dawn at all.

Dawn has been fighting her feelings for Billy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale released brand-new wedding trailer for Joe and Dawn

Late on Monday night (August 3), Emmerdale unveiled a dark new trailer teasing the dramatic events surrounding Joe and Dawn’s wedding.

The clip begins with Dawn dressed in her wedding gown as she stares into a mirror. Behind her, reflections of both Joe and Billy appear before repeatedly disappearing. Moments later, the mirror suddenly cracks, leaving Dawn alone, now dressed in black, staring back at the shattered glass.

Although rumours have suggested Olivia Bromley could be leaving her role as Dawn Fletcher, many viewers don’t believe the trailer is hinting at Dawn’s death.

According to Digital Spy, producer Laura Shaw revealed the wedding week will deliver huge drama and end in “tragedy.”

She said: “The run-up to Dawn and Joe’s wedding will be far from straightforward but the week of the wedding is even more dramatic!

“The day will end in tragedy with the consequences having ramifications that will impact the villagers’ lives for years to come.”

Dawn was left at a cracked mirror during the trailer (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict death for Billy in Emmerdale

Exactly what that tragedy involves remains a mystery, but fans already think they’ve worked it out.

Many viewers believe Billy will die, with Dawn then leaving the village with their children. Others feel killing Dawn would be too predictable, making Billy the more likely victim.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “I honestly think Billy dies. She’s staring at him in the cover photo for the trailer. Maybe that’s a clue?”

Another penned on Reddit: “I actually think it’s going to be Billy who dies, and Joe is responsible for it so Dawn leaves with the kids. Think it would be too obvious to kill Dawn, and we all know they wouldn’t kill off Joe Tate. This recent attack on Billy is to lure us into believing he will survive, but I think he will die.”

A third agreed: “So, I think Billy’s dead then after this trailer.”

Not everyone shared the same theory, though, with some viewers worrying the trailer could instead be foreshadowing Dawn’s death and another devastating showdown involving Billy and Joe.

One thing fans did agree on was their excitement after watching the trailer.

“This trailer looks incredible. It’s giving real dark and gothic vibes. I can’t wait to see it,” one fan penned.

Another added: “This is so insane, it looks so gothic. Gothicdale, I am so excited.”

With tragedy confirmed for the wedding day, viewers will have to wait and see who pays the ultimate price, and how the fallout changes the village forever.

Read more: 9 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Charity confronts Dr Todd as Billy and Dawn plan to flee