Kelly Osbourne has said she is “done” in a series of strongly worded Instagram Story posts, which were aimed at former fiancé Sid Wilson.

However, the quoted messages did not name Sid. Kelly, who shares three-year-old son Sidney with the Slipknot musician, wrote about wanting to heal and focus on raising her child.

The posts appeared days after a separate, unconfirmed report about Sid’s future with Slipknot.

Kelly shared a series of Stories taking aim at her ex (Credit: Instagram Story)

Kelly Osbourne seemingly takes aim at former fiancé Sid Wilson

Kelly initially shared a cryptic message mentioning guilt, accountability and “karma”. She then posted about protecting children, vowing to “choose them every single time. Over anyone. Over anything.”

She wrote: “Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence. It’s distraction. When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror, they throw it at someone else. I also heard that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck. Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say some are sick then [sic] others.”

Kelly then posted some quotes and poems about protecting your children that said to “choose them every single time. Over anyone. Over anything.”

She continued in another rant at Sid: “Wake the [expletive] up and take some responsibility. I will not take your [bleep] anymore! I’m done. I want to be happy and I havea beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore.”

Kelly added: “Also while I’m at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh, yeah, and maybe some child support?”

Kelly asked for some child support from Sid (Credit: Instagram Story)

Unconfirmed reports about Sid and Slipknot

TMZ reported that Sid had allegedly been told his services were no longer required by Slipknot. No reason for the claimed decision was given.

Neither Sid nor the band had confirmed or denied the report at the time of publication.

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root later warned his Instagram followers not to accept everything they read. He wrote: “Don’t believe every thing you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information.”

Jim did not mention Sid or the reported band decision, so his message cannot be treated as confirmation of the claim.

Kelly and Sid’s relationship

Kelly and Sid first met at Ozzfest in 1999 and were friends for years before becoming a couple.

Sid proposed in 2025 after they had dated for three years, with Kelly describing him as her “best friend and soulmate”.

According to reports, they separated seven months after becoming engaged.

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