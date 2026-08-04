Princess Charlotte has delighted royal fans after photographs captured an attentive moment between the young royal and her great-uncle, Prince Edward, at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 11-year-old attended with Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince George and Prince Louis. The Games outing also produced a cheeky sibling exchange, with Prince Louis revealing Charlotte’s blunt verdict on his handstand skills.

William and Charlotte were seen talking to Prince Edward at the Commonwealth Games (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte’s sweet moment with Prince Edward at Commonwealth Games

The family took their seats at one of the events at the weekend. The three children sat between their parents as they watched the action unfold inside the packed venue.

Pictures shared on X showed Charlotte listening closely as Prince Edward spoke to her. Another moment saw her smiling warmly at him. You can see it here.

The moment quickly attracted warm comments from royal watchers.

One person said: “You can see they have a good relationship. It is lovely to see.”

Another wrote: “What a great photo – Charlotte knows and really loves her [great] uncle.”

Someone else added: “Charlotte is turning into a young lady this summer. She is looking at her great uncle Edward with aspiration.”

The Wales family attended the Games (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte and Catherine coordinate at the Games

Charlotte also appeared to take a style cue from her mum. She and Catherine both wore dresses featuring black-and-white stripes for the family appearance.

The young princess wore her long hair down and was seen fixing it as the wind blew strands across her face. Catherine was also pictured smoothing her hair and tucking loose pieces behind her ears.

Charlotte’s confidence during royal engagements has increasingly caught the attention of fans. Her attentive exchange with Prince Edward prompted further comments about how mature she appeared.

Kensington Palace had announced that William and Catherine would attend the penultimate day of the Games. In Scotland, the couple use their Duke and Duchess of Rothesay titles. However, the attendance of George, Charlotte and Louis was not disclosed in advance.

Prince Louis reveals Charlotte’s verdict on handstand skills

Meanwhile, during the Games, Prince Louis spoke about his handstand skills and what his sister Charlotte thinks.

Louis and Charlotte joined their brother Prince George and their parents as they met Team Wales athletes at Wales House.

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As they discussed the stretching and conditioning involved in gymnastics, Kate turned to her youngest child and said: “Louis, you’re perfecting your handstand at the moment.”

Louis replied: “A bit, but Charlotte says I’m not very good.”

Asked whether she could perform a handstand herself, Charlotte answered: “Yeah.”

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