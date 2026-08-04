Prince Harry questioned how he and Meghan Markle could possibly manage her strict dating rule during the early days of their romance.

The Duchess of Sussex wanted them to see each other at least once every two weeks. Recalling his reaction in the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, Harry said: “She had a two-week rule. We had to see each other in or around two weeks. I said, ‘How is that even possible with the stuff that I’m doing? I’m not going to be able to travel to see you that much.'”

Despite his schedule, the couple found ways to make the arrangement work. Meghan, who celebrates her 45th birthday on August 4, travelled to England and stayed on the grounds of Kensington Palace, with the pair taking walks around Frogmore.

Meghan and Harry began dating in 2016 (Credit: CON CHRONIS/EPA/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry on how Meghan Markle took the initiative

The two-week rule was not the only time Meghan made her intentions clear. After their first meeting, she contacted Harry that evening to suggest having dinner the following night because she was due to leave soon.

She admitted she thought he might consider the approach “so forward and American”.

Harry had his own extensive list of qualities he wanted in a partner. He declined to reveal its contents in the documentary, instead pointing to Meghan and saying: “This is the list.”

Harry and Meghan had a strict rule when they started dating (Credit: Cover Images)

Their private start to the relationship

The couple had spent seven days camping together in a remote location before Meghan set out her two-week condition.

They also wanted time to build a connection before their romance became public. Harry explained: “We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world and the media joined it.”

Meghan revealed that she had also done her own research before their relationship developed. Rather than searching online for stories about the royal, she asked to see his social-media feed.

She explained: “When people say, ‘ Did you Google him? No, that’s your homework. I asked if I could see his feed.”

She added: “Let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else says about them. That to me was the best barometer.”

The couple went on to marry and now live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of ‘invading their own privacy’ with family photos

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