Prince William and Princess Kate to ‘enforce strict protocol’ to protect their children’s future partners

Prince William and Princess Kate could seek a new media understanding to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in adulthood, a royal author has claimed.

Simon Vigar believes the couple will want their children’s private lives, and any future partners, to receive protections similar to those William experienced while studying at the University of St Andrews.

William and Kate may have plans (Credit: Michael McGurk/Royal Rota Pool/Shutterstock)

Prince William and Princess Kate’s university privacy

Speaking exclusively to GB News, Vigar said the media largely respected an agreement to give William space during his time at university.

He said: “The University of St Andrews was great for William and Catherine; the British media should get some credit here.

“The Gentleman’s Agreement to leave William alone at university did hold, and of course, it was a camera crew from a TV company owned by his uncle Edward – that was the only one that actually broke it.”

William and Catherine met at St Andrews in 2001. The reduced press attention during that period reportedly allowed them to concentrate on their studies while getting to know one another.

The agreement was breached shortly after William began his first term, when an Ardent Productions film crew appeared on the campus. The company later apologised.

William and Kate met at uni (Credit: Cover Images)

Similar talks expected for George, Charlotte and Louis

Vigar suggested comparable discussions could take place once George, Charlotte and Louis are older.

He said: “In terms of when George, Charlotte and Louis complete university, once they’re in their 20s, I think it’ll be a similar deal, and privacy law is changing all the time. There will be similar conversations.”

The author also predicted there could be disagreements over what the press is able to publish about people dating the young royals.

The issue is likely to be particularly important to William and Catherine because both have experienced sustained press interest in their personal lives. Catherine faced heavy attention before marrying into the royal family, including dozens of photographers gathering outside her London flat on her 25th birthday in 2007.

William has also spoken about wanting to protect his family from the kind of privacy intrusion he experienced. According to the report, he discussed that aim in an interview in October 2025.

For now, however, there is no detail of what any future understanding would cover. Vigar’s comments indicate that the question of privacy may become more pressing as the Wales children reach adulthood and establish lives of their own.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of ‘invading their own privacy’ with family photos

What do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.