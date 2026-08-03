Katie Price has introduced a new litter of sphynx kittens, sharing a close-up look at the tiny animals with her Instagram followers.

The new arrivals come amid continued scrutiny of her record with animals. In June, Katie faced PETA backlash after buying a puppy in Dubai while her cat Doris was reported missing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price shares kitten video

Katie’s latest footage showed at least five kittens gathered around their mother on a cat bed. She kissed the adult cat and carefully moved the kittens around to help ensure they were feeding.

The former glamour model said she had spent a sleepless night caring for the litter, captioning the post: “Been up all night looking after these babies.” Comments on the Instagram post were switched off.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, Katie clarified: “New mummy Eilleen having a rest with me. P.S she isn’t missing, she came back after my post which was weeks ago.”

Missing cats Eilleen and Doris

The video appeared weeks after Katie issued a social media plea concerning two of her sphynx cats, Eilleen and Doris. She said they had gone missing or might have been stolen while she was in Dubai.

Katie told followers that the cats had been at home the night before she travelled. She insisted they did not usually disappear from the private area where she lives and asked for their return.

She later confirmed that Eileen had arrived home safely.

Katie has revealed she’s welcomed more cats into her family (Credit: Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock)

Katie questioned whether she had too many animals

According to the Mirror, Katie has 17 animals in her care, including seven sphynx cats, five dogs and several horses. Earlier this year, she discussed whether she needed to reduce the number of pets she owns as she travelled between the UK and Dubai.

Speaking in a vlog, Katie said caring for her animals required her to be present and admitted she needed to reassess parts of her life.

She said: “Do I need so many animals? You know you’ve got to be there, all the time for them.”

Katie has faced petitions calling for her to be banned from owning animals following several pet deaths. PETA has also publicly criticised her over her history with pets.

Read more: Junior Andre issued warning to mum Katie Price ahead of her Sky documentary: ‘I’m not gonna hold back’

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