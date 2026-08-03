Junior Andre has revealed he warned Katie Price that he would not soften his answers when taking part in her documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

During emotional scenes in the programme, Junior broke down while discussing how Katie’s cocaine binges affected him and his sister Princess.

Junior warned his mum when taking part in her documentary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Junior Andre issued a warning to mum Katie Price

Speaking to the Mirror, Junior said he contacted his mother after learning which questions he would be asked. He made his position clear before the interview.

“I’m gonna answer them all with 100% pure honesty. I’m not gonna hold back,” he recalled telling her.

Junior explained that he did not want to participate if he was expected to lie or approach the interview half-heartedly. However, he also wanted to respect both Katie and his father, Peter Andre.

According to Junior, Katie backed his decision to speak candidly.

He recalled her responding: “Absolutely, like that makes sense. I want you to be honest.”

Junior said he and Princess want to support both of their parents and see them happy. However, his documentary appearance required him to address painful periods in the family’s life, including the effect of Katie’s cocaine use.

His latest comments come after years of growing up in front of television cameras. Junior appeared in his parents’ reality TV show as a child and has more recently featured in Princess’ series, The Princess Diaries.

He also laughed off his childhood crush on Emily MacDonagh, who later married Peter and became his stepmother. Junior explained that he was six at the time and joked that he thought everyone was his girlfriend at that age.

Junior Andre on his financial independence

Elsewhere in the interview, Junior challenged assumptions that being the child of famous parents meant he had never experienced hard work.

His night shifts on the London Underground ran from 10pm until 5am, Sunday through Thursday. He said he spent around half a year working on the Piccadilly line before moving into an office role recruiting people for the Underground.

Junior described the experience as humbling and said he needed to earn his own money. Although he acknowledged that his parents would help him if necessary, he insisted he did not want to live off them.

He also addressed misconceptions about his personality, saying some people expect him to be arrogant, big-headed or snobbish before meeting him.

Music career and new single

Junior is now continuing to develop his music career. He is following a different sound from the pop music associated with his father.

He is preparing to perform at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony in Manchester, which the Mirror described as one of his biggest performances so far. Junior said nerves usually arrive the day before a show because he cares about delivering his best performance.

One of the songs in his set will be a forthcoming single titled Goosebumps. Junior said he is looking to release the track soon, although no firm date was given.

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