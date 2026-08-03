Prince Louis gave a refreshingly honest assessment of his handstand skills during a family visit to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The young royal admitted he was practising the move, but revealed that big sister Princess Charlotte was not particularly impressed. His efforts add to Louis’ sporting interests after his mum recently revealed his dream of becoming a Wimbledon ball boy.

Louis joined Charlotte and Prince George as their parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, met Team Wales athletes at Wales House. The visit followed the family’s appearance at a netball semi-final at the Hydro arena, according to the Mirror.

The Wales family attended the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (Credit: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock)

Prince Louis shares Charlotte’s handstand verdict

The family spoke to twin gymnasts Abigail and Emily Roper, who had each secured bronze medals earlier in the week.

As they discussed the stretching and conditioning involved in gymnastics, Kate turned to her youngest child and said: “Louis, you’re perfecting your handstand at the moment.”

Louis replied: “A bit, but Charlotte says I’m not very good.”

Asked whether she could perform a handstand herself, Charlotte answered: “Yeah.”

Prince George, meanwhile, laughed as he admitted: “I’m rubbish at anything that involves flexibility.”

Charlotte went on to explain that the floor was her favourite part of gymnastics. Kate noted her daughter’s love of dancing, while William said: “She loves gymnastics and ballet.”

The Welsh gymnasts later gave Charlotte a Team Wales leotard signed by athletes.

George, Charlotte and Louis reveal favourite sports

The children also helped update Team Wales’ medal table. Louis placed a large No. 7 sticker on the board after two more gold medals were added to the tally, with William congratulating him afterwards.

When another Welsh gold was announced, Charlotte updated the total to eight as the room celebrated.

During conversations with Para-athletes Aled Davies and Olivia Breen, as well as runner Charlotte Henrich, Louis revealed that he had recently taken part in his first school sports day. He said he liked the high jump, while George named the javelin as his favourite event.

Kate appeared surprised by Louis’ choice and asked him to confirm it. After he replied “Yeah,” William joked: “That’s news to us!”

Prince Louis said Charlotte doesn’t think he’s very good at handstands (Credit: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock)

Prince William jokes about Lycra

The visit also delivered a playful moment for William and Kate. Presenter Gethin Jones asked George whether he wanted to see his parents riding a tandem bike in the velodrome, but George quickly answered: “No.”

Kate explained that former cyclist Laura Kenny had encouraged the family to try the velodrome. William eventually chose the tandem option when Olivia Breen jokingly suggested the London Marathon as the alternative.

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Each member of the family received gifts, including a teddy bear of Gwen the Welsh dragon and a goodie bag containing Welsh cycling clothing.

After William accidentally pulled out a child-sized shirt, he joked: “You know me and Lycra!” The family then thanked their hosts before leaving at the end of their busy day.

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