King Charles heaped with praise in jaw-dropping honour

King Charles has been handed a major public boost as a new poll reveals how Britons feel about his reign.

The YouGov poll, carried out on July 21 and 22, found that 68% of Britons think the King is doing a good job as monarch. By comparison, 16% said they believe he is doing a bad job.

It is a significant vote of confidence for Charles, 77, who became King in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His coronation then took place on May 6, 2023.

King Charles receives positive poll result

The figures come as Charles nears the fourth anniversary of his accession to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned from 1952 until her death in 2022, making her the longest-reigning British monarch. Her decades on the throne meant Charles spent most of his life preparing for the role he now holds.

The latest polling suggests that, despite earlier questions over how the public would respond after the late Queen’s 70-year reign, a clear majority of those surveyed currently approve of the King’s performance.

The king has been heaped with praise (Credit: Kylie Cooper / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

Change behind palace doors

The polling result also comes during a period of change within the King’s senior team.

Sir Clive Alderton, who has supported Charles for 20 years, is set to step down next May. He has been described as playing an important role in helping the King in his work as monarch.

Following the announcement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King and Queen are “deeply grateful to Clive for his tireless support and wise counsel over the years, and for the enduring loyalty that will ensure a smooth transition to his successor”.

Sir Clive has pledged to help with a smooth handover before leaving the role. It has also been reported that both internal and external applicants will be considered for the position.

For Charles, the new poll offers a welcome public endorsement at a notable moment in his reign

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