Princess Kate and Meghan Markle may have more in common than royal watchers sometimes assume, according to a new expert assessment.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex were once seen together at royal events during the so-called “Fab Four” era, alongside Prince William and Prince Harry. Years later, the sisters-in-law have not been spotted together for some time, with William and Harry reportedly no longer in contact.

The comments add to the wider Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle comparisons that surround their public images, although this time the focus is less on tension and more on common ground.

Royal expert highlights Princess Kate and Meghan Markle similarities

Royal expert Lynn Carratt, from Press Box PR, told the Mirror that travel is one of the three similarities.

She pointed to Meghan sharing photographs and travel stories on The Tig, as well as spending time in Buenos Aires. Meghan worked at the US Embassy there as part of her university course.

Kate, meanwhile, also had overseas experiences earlier in life. Carratt said the princess spent time in Patagonia before attending St Andrew’s and took an art course in Italy during her gap year.

They once appeared close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tennis links Kate and Meghan

Carratt’s second example was sport, with tennis featuring heavily for both women.

Kate is patron of the All England Lawn and Croquet Club and is frequently seen in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Carratt also noted that Kate has attended Wimbledon with Meghan in the past.

Meghan’s tennis connection comes through her friendship with Serena Williams. According to Carratt, the duchess often cheers on her close friend from the stands at the US Open.

The expert also mentioned William and Kate’s friendship with tennis champion Roger Federer and his family.

Their fashion choices are often compared

The third area is fashion. Carratt said Kate and Meghan are frequently compared over their style and both have a keen interest in fashion.

However, she also drew a distinction between their wardrobes. Meghan enjoys designer labels, while Kate’s dress sense is more conservative, according to the expert.

Carratt added that Kate is mindful of what she spends on clothes, usually recycles outfits and shops on the high street. She also named Temperley among Kate’s preferred labels.

So, while the wider royal rift has kept Kate and Meghan apart in public, Carratt’s list suggests the two women still share interests that royal fans may not always spot: seeing the world, sport and carefully watched fashion.

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