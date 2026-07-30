Tina Malone unveiled a dramatic new pixie cut as she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

The Shameless star, 63, joined Terry Christian for a run through the day’s news, with social care among the topics. The appearance came after a quieter period for Tina following the death of her husband Paul Chase, an army veteran, in March 2024.

Tina swapped her longer blonde style for a short cropped cut for the daytime TV appearance. She wore a colourful striped jumper as she took part in the discussion.

During the programme Tina also revealed her mother is suffering from an undisclosed illness. It was here she discussed what she believes is a lack of funding in UK healthcare following her own experiences.

Tina chose not to go into any detail about the illness her mother is battling.

She praised Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s proposed overhaul of England’s adult social care system, describing him as the “best of the bunch” among party leaders.

Tina rocked a lovely new hair style (Credit: ITV / GMB / YouTube)

Tina Malone on her weight loss journey

The TV outing comes after Tina has continued to speak candidly about her weight loss.

The actress has lost 12.5 stone since having a gastric band fitted in 2010. In October last year, she told BANG Showbiz that the change had not completely shifted how she sees herself.

She said: “I lost weight and so there is still some times I feel that fat girl still. I look in the mirror, and it doesn’t quite feel as good as I guess I should feel.”

Tina also said the decision had been personal, adding: “I lost weight for me, nobody else. For my health, and to have my daughter [Flame]. At 50 years of age, I gave birth to this beauty.”

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Tina Malone has spoken about grieving Paul Chase

Tina shares daughter Flame, 12, with Paul. She also has an older daughter, Dannielle, from a previous relationship.

Paul died by suicide in March 2024. The report said he had fought a long battle with PTSD after serving in the Army.

Speaking on the Suddenly Single podcast last September, Tina said Flame remained her focus after Paul’s death.

She said: “I have to be strong and have to love and protect and ensure my youngest girl fulfils everything in life.”

Tina has also said she does not plan to date again. In the same conversation, she said: “I will never date again.”

Tina and Paul married in 2010, briefly separated in 2019 and reunited in 2020. After their reunion, she said their “love never went away”.

Her latest Good Morning Britain appearance put Tina back on daytime TV with a noticeably different look, while she continued to speak openly about the family issues closest to her.

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