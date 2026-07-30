Monty Don has marked a huge personal milestone with wife Sarah, sharing a rare throwback photo to celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary.

The Gardeners’ World favourite, 71, posted an image of himself and Sarah in their younger years on Wednesday. He kept the caption simple, writing: “43 years ago today.”

Monty and Sarah first met while they were undergraduates at Cambridge University. He has described their meeting as Cambridge students as an “intense attraction at first sight”. The couple married in 1983 and went on to welcome three children together: Adam, Freya and Tom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)

Monty Don celebrates wife Sarah

Fans gushed over Monty’s post, with one person commenting: “Happy anniversary! Your wife is gorgeous. What a beautiful couple.”

Another added: “Happy Anniversary beautiful couple.”

Someone else said: “Gorgeous pair.”

The anniversary post comes after Monty has spoken candidly about how central Sarah has been during some of the hardest chapters of his life.

Earlier this year, the broadcaster opened up on The Rosebud Podcast about the collapse of the jewellery business he and Sarah once ran. The pair previously ran a costume jewellery business that produced pieces for high-profile clients, reportedly including Princess Diana.

But after the 1987 stock market crash, their American sales were badly hit. Monty has said the financial fallout left them selling properties, moving into rented accommodation and, eventually, him claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Monty on his depression battle

The star has long been open about his depression battle, and he told Gyles Brandreth that the business failure pushed him into a very dark period.

He said Sarah eventually made clear that the family could not continue as they were. Monty recalled being “angry” and “difficult” at the time. He added that Sarah urged him to get help rather than allowing the situation to carry on.

The TV gardener said he then saw a doctor, was prescribed Prozac and also had therapy. He told the podcast he took the medication for seven years before later coming off it with medical guidance.

Monty has also credited later work opportunities with helping him. He said the BBC series Around the World in 80 Gardens, which took him to warmer climates during winter, made a significant difference. He also said Sarah had observed that fame suited him.

Monty Don marked his wedding anniversary with his wife Sarah (Credit: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)

Their shared life in the garden

Monty has also spoken warmly about Sarah’s role at their garden. He made clear that he does not see it as his project alone.

On the Gardeners’ World podcast in 2022, he said significant decisions about the garden were made together, with both of them able to veto ideas. He described it as “our garden” and said the approach meant disagreements had to be worked through before anything went ahead.

Read more: BBC statement as Monty Don ‘reprimanded’ over his behaviour on the set of Gardeners’ World

The anniversary snap was a rare public glimpse of the couple’s earlier years together. But Monty’s past comments make clear that, behind the scenes, his long marriage to Sarah has been tied closely to his family, his career and the garden he has described as a shared project.

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