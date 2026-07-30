Katie Price and Lee Andrews are back in the spotlight after a new money blow hit the former glamour model. Her horsewear business has reportedly shut, while attention still circles around husband Lee Andrews’ reported prison fines.

According to The Sun, Katie’s company KP Equestrian Ltd came off the register at Companies House this week. That move appears to draw a line under a brand tied closely to her love of horses.

The business sold riding leggings, body warmers and T-shirts for women, men and children. Katie had also been seen selling £34 hoodies from stalls at horse-riding events.

She has now stopped selling the range. The firm’s website has also gone offline.

Until recently, the site featured ex-partner Carl Woods modelling some of the clothes. The brand’s Instagram page has not been updated for two years, and the website link is now dead.

Why Katie Price and Lee Andrews are making headlines once again

The closure adds another setback to Katie’s financial picture. It also lands as Lee’s reported legal troubles continue to spark fresh interest.

KP Equestrian first launched in September 2008. It closed in 2017. Katie officially relaunched it in December 2021.

She created the venture to “dazzle in the saddle”. She brought it back after reports emerged that she owed more than £3 million.

Latest accounts filed for KP Equestrian Ltd showed just £1,000 in the bank. The company was valued at a total of £15,000.

That figure had been higher before. In 2022, the business was worth £26,269.

Those numbers help explain the renewed buzz around the Katie Price Lee Andrews story. Fans have followed Katie’s finances closely for years.

Katie could be in financial hot water again (Credit: mancpicss66)

The blunt line Katie drew over Lee Andrews’ reported fines

The Katie Price and Lee Andrews saga has also stayed in focus because of Lee’s reported financial demands in Dubai. As reported in The Sun, Lee Andrews faces prison fines and costs of between £100,000 and £120,000 linked to detentions in Dubai’s Al-Awir prison.

Katie has already made her position clear. She said she will not cover those costs.

In an interview with The Sun’s Clemmie Moodie, Katie said: “There’s nothing I can do. I’m not here to pay anything for anyone.

“I’ve got my own life. Even though he’s part of my life.”

Katie’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Gemma Collins’ ‘heart is shattered’ as she reveals tragic death of her mum Joan

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page