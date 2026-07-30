Devastated Dawn French and Jason Manford share heartbreaking tributes after death of ‘quietly magnificent’ friend Neil Reading

Neil Reading, the respected celebrity publicist who worked with stars including Dawn French, John Cleese and Jason Manford, has died aged 56.

As per The Sun, Neil died following a short illness. His death has led to tributes from famous clients and friends who remembered him as kind, loyal and deeply trusted.

Dawn French pays tribute to Neil Reading after death aged 56

Dawn French said Neil had become much more than the person looking after her publicity.

Dawn took to Instagram to pay tribute (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

She paid tribute, saying: “Neil Reading was a one-off, such a kind, decent, intelligent man, a proper gentleman in the old-fashioned way, quietly magnificent.

“Our work relationship became a very real and trusting friendship.

“He has been my ally and fierce protector through so much and for so long. I don’t quite know how I’ll manage without him. Sleep tight darlin’ heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench)

Jason Manford also shared how much Neil meant to him after almost two decades of friendship.

He said: “Describing Neil as my PR manager does not come close to describing what he meant to me.

“He was a trusted friend of almost 20 years, a confidant and one of the most loyal, noble and brilliant men I have ever known.”

Stars remember ‘true gentleman’ Neil

Neil’s client list included John Bishop, Sir Lenny Henry, Paul McKenna, John Cleese and the late Victoria Wood.

John Bishop said: “Neil was a true gentleman. He was too humble to realise how much he meant to people and I know he will be greatly missed.”

Paul McKenna added: “Neil was one of the finest people I’ve ever known.”

Businessman Nick Candy, who was a close friend of Neil’s, also remembered him warmly.

He said: “Neil wasn’t just a brilliant publicist – he was a true friend and one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known.”

Neil Reading’s career

Neil founded Neil Reading PR in 1992 and built it into a major agency across entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity. The company later expanded into areas including business, property and fashion.

His agency was also behind West End productions including High Society, Only Fools And Horses and Fawlty Towers – The Play.

The Sun reports Neil struck out on his own at the age of 22. By 1997, he was representing names including Jonathan Ross, Michael Flatley, Jack Dee, Lee Evans and Ben Elton.

Neil is survived by his wife Claire and daughter Rosa.

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