Rio Ferdinand has admitted he had already made up his mind about not having more children when he first met wife Kate Ferdinand.

The former footballer, 47, discussed the early stages of his romance with Kate, 35, on a new episode of her Blended podcast. The couple, who now share son Cree, five, and daughter Shae, two, spoke candidly about their blended family dynamic and the choices that came with building a life together.

At the time they met in late 2016, Rio was already a dad to three children from his marriage to late wife Rebecca: Tate, Lorenz, 19, and Tia, 15. Rio and Kate began dating in 2017, two years after Rebecca’s death, and later married in 2019.

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have a blended family (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Rio Ferdinand on having more children with Kate

During the podcast, Kate asked Rio whether he had wanted more children when they first got together.

Rio replied: “I’d made my mind up. When I met you I had three kids, didn’t even want a relationship let alone kids.”

He went on to explain that his feelings shifted as his relationship with Kate became serious.

Rio said they adapted to their circumstances as they fell in love, adding: “I don’t really want kids, but I love her, so I’ve just got to go ahead with it.”

He then made clear that he does not regret the decision, saying: “And I wouldn’t change it.”

Rio also suggested that seeing what Kate was taking on for him and his children played a part in changing his outlook.

Kate admits she ‘didn’t like being pregnant’

The couple also spoke about Kate’s pregnancies. Rio said Kate became “a different human being” while pregnant, explaining that emotions and reactions felt heightened during that time.

Kate admitted she struggled with pregnancy, saying: “I didn’t like being pregnant. I just didn’t. I felt like I didn’t recognise myself.”

The frank conversation is the latest in a series of personal discussions on Kate’s podcast, which she created to support other people navigating blended family life.

Kate Ferdinand admitted she didn’t like being pregnant (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Rio’s emotional reunion with family

The remarks come shortly after Rio reunited with Kate and their children following six weeks away for work in the US at the World Cup.

Kate shared an emotional Instagram video showing the children running to hug their dad as he arrived home. Cree was heard excitedly shouting for his dad before jumping into Rio’s arms, while Tia was also seen hugging him.

The reunion followed weeks of Kate juggling parenting while Rio was away, with the family counting down to his return.

Kate had earlier told followers she was “trying to hold it together” as she balanced work and family life while Rio was abroad.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals Rio’s children ‘weren’t supportive’ of them having more children

Kate has also been open about the challenges she faced after becoming a step-parent. Rio’s son Tate has discussed how difficult the early period was when Kate first joined the family home.

For Rio, though, the decision he once felt unsure about now appears settled. Despite initially not wanting more children, he says he would not change the family life he and Kate have built.

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