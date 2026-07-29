Denise Welch’s workout footage gave fans a fresh look at how the TV favourite keeps in shape during her time in California.

The 68-year-old actress and Loose Women panellist posted an Instagram clip of herself exercising on Malibu beach. She ran across the sand, then finished with squats and press ups.

Denise wore tight blue lycra gym wear in the video. She looked focused and relaxed as she took followers through the routine.

The Denise Welch workout clip that got fans talking

The beach session looked simple but tough. Denise stuck to cardio and bodyweight moves, showing that a no-fuss routine can still pack a punch.

She shared the post while enjoying downtime in the US with family. Denise and her husband Lincoln Townley are mainly based in the UK, but they also spend time in California with son Matty Healy and his wife Gabbriette Bechtel.

On the same day, Denise also marked a family celebration. She posted a sweet birthday message for her daughter-in-law, whose birth name is Gabriella.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to our beautiful daughter in law Gabriella. We love you so much and hope you have a wonderful day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

What happened just before this beach moment?

Earlier this week, Denise gave fans a peek inside the wedding celebrations after Matty, 37, married American model Gabbriette in Hollywood.

She shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the big day. The pictures showed her with Gabbriette, Charli XCX, family members and friends.

Denise captioned one post: “We love our new family.”

Denise is so fab! (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She also wrote: “To see my eldest son marry the most beautiful, funny, crazy girl under the Hollywood sign was a night I’ll never forget. They are made for each other.”

Her pride shone through in another message. Denise added: “I kept looking around and couldn’t believe so many of our friends and family were all together in Los Angeles celebrating this most magical, beautiful few days watching the love between Matthew and @gabbriette.”

She continued: “We love our daughter in law and our new family @chayobechtel @gary.bechtel and @marsalsa_ .”

And she teased more wedding content by adding: “I’ll need to do a million reels to capture the fun we all had.”

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