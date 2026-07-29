Lisa Riley flooded with support following heartbreaking tribute to late mum: ‘You were my everything’

Actress Lisa Riley has been supported by her followers after she shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mum.

The Emmerdale star, who currently plays the role of Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap opera, lost her mum 14 years ago today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa Riley shares emotional tribute to late mum 14 years on

In an Instagram post shared this morning (July 29), Lisa uploaded a photo of her mum with her nephew, Jakey, from when he was a baby.

“14 years ago today Mum you were taken away from us. To be our guiding light. How I only wish I could just have you with me, let me hear you, let me laugh with you, smile at the same stupid things,” she wrote.

“Every single day of my life you were either by my side with me, or we spoke never less than twice a day. This very year I turned 50, I don’t have a photo of you next to me when I cut my Birthday Cake-when I got my letter from the King that I’d been honoured on his Birthday list as a MBE, I couldn’t tell you. That is why it’s hard.”

Lisa continued: “You were, ARE, my everything. The years go by since you went to heaven, but the NEED for you by my side never ever ever ever goes away. LOVE YOU MUM. Keep shining your special shine-I just love this photo of you when Jakey was born-the connection in your eyes-the love for your first grandchild-he’s REALLY doing you proud.

The former I’m A Celeb star also added the hashtags “grief” and “hurt.”

Lisa’s followers offered their support (Credit: YouTube)

‘She’s always with you’

Lisa’s post didn’t go unnoticed, with hundreds of her followers offering their support.

“Love you Lisa! Will be thinking about you today,” one user wrote.

“Thinking of you Lisa. Your mum is shining up above you and watching over you so will be so proud of you,” another person shared.

“That’s so beautiful Lisa. She’s always with you,” a third remarked.

“Without question, she would be so very proud. Hope you can smile about the happy memories today xxx,” a fourth said.

“I know only too well what you mean. Love and hugs Lisa,” a fifth fan shared.

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