Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack drama kicked off again after the TV star teased “messy” screenshots, then put them on hold and headed out for a seven-hour bender instead.

Olivia, 34, told fans she was ready to post after taking aim at ex Bradley Dack and his reported new love interest, Emily Moloney.

But she changed course fast. Olivia said her manager urged her to be the “bigger person”.

She told followers: “So the screenshots are on pause because my manager wanted me to be the bigger person.

“So I’m going to have a spontaneous night out but I’m wearing vans so obviously we’re going to go and buy some shoes.”

She then did exactly that. Olivia documented the day on Instagram as she sipped champagne at Selfridges Fount bar.

She bought Christian Louboutin heels and later headed to Freedom Bar in Soho. After picking up the £770 shoes, she joked: “Took the new babies for spin around their 2nd home.”

Olivia had a spontaneous night out (Credit: @oliviattwood / Instagram)

Why the Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack fallout suddenly swerved

Earlier in the day, Olivia had fans expecting a full social media blow-up.

She wrote: “Guys I’m about to get sooooo messy are you ready? Screen shot time…”

Instead, she leaned into a boozy night out with pal Mark Johnson White. That sharp swerve only added more intrigue to the Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack saga.

The former Love Island star has faced fresh chatter since Bradley was pictured with influencer Emily Moloney last week.

Emily pushed back hard on the speculation. She said: “This is absolutely out of hand now. So, I will say this clearly for you.

“I am categorically not in a relationship with Brad, nor have I ever been.”

Emily’s representatives have also maintained that she is not in a relationship with Bradley.

Olivia showed off her shopping spree (Credit: @oliviattwood / Instagram)

What Olivia said before the screenshots went on pause

Olivia still made her feelings crystal clear on social media.

She wrote: “Took 7 months of people trying to make me think I was crazy and they are all coming out the wood work now”.

In another pointed post, she added: “I HAVE DEFINITELY BEAT UP MYSELF OVER MY POOR JUDGMENT OVER THE LAST DECADE. BUT I GUESS I COULD OF SPENT 10 YEARS AS THE BIT ON THE SIDE PROFESSIONAL BENCH WARMER …SO silver linings I guess…”

She also shared a WhatsApp screenshot that read: “Love how you didn’t say a word and then they pulled the covers down themselves…..wooops no one likes a side.”

Over the top, Olivia wrote: “THESE PEOPLE GET THEMSELVES TANGLED IN THEIR OWN WEB OF LIES. All you have to do is sit back and wait.”

Rumours have swirled alleging that Bradley and Emily have quietly reunited after his split from Olivia in January.

Olivia has since moved on with Pete Wicks. He recently confirmed their relationship after the pair enjoyed a trip to Ibiza.

Speaking on the Staying Relevant podcast, Pete said: “The thought process was – what would Liv like?”

He added: “Obviously the first photo had to be of me and Liv, and all I really cared about was that I didn’t embarrass her. Just there we go, now it’s out it’s fine, we’re good.”

The screenshots remain on pause for now, but the Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack saga still looks far from over.

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