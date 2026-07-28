The Princess Diaries gives viewers a peek inside Junior Andre’s stunning home with girlfriend Jasmine Orr, but where exactly does the couple live?

The 21-year-old has moved out of the family home and is now living with Jasmine in an impressive property.

Fans get a look around the couple’s stylish home in Princess Andre’s reality series, which returned this week.

Junior Andre lives in a huge converted barn with his girlfriend Jasmine Orr (Credit: ITV)

So where is the couple’s new home?

Where does Junior Andre live?

Junior previously lived with sister Princess, dad Peter Andre and stepmum Emily MacDonagh. Peter and Emily also share their home near Kingswood in Surrey with their children Amelia, Theo and Arabella.

As the eldest sibling, Junior had the spacious attic bedroom in the family house.

Since getting together with Jasmine, though, he has started a new chapter. The pair moved into their own one bedroom apartment last year.

Now, however, they appear to be living somewhere much larger.

Junior and Jasmine’s home is close to Peter’s house in rural Surrey. It sits on a development of converted barns with a shared car port.

Viewers first see the property in episode one of The Princess Diaries when Princess calls in before heading off on a camping trip with their mum Katie Price.

The living space is open plan and stretches over two floors (Credit: ITV)

The cameras venture inside during the following episode, when Princess visits Junior and Katie’s sphinx cat Tony.

Junior is looking after the cat for Katie but eventually returns it after it keeps urinating around the house.

We can see why he is annoyed!

Inside, the property features a huge open plan living area with white décor, several large luxury sofas and armchairs.

The barn conversion also includes a spacious modern kitchen, while grey carpeted spiral stairs lead upstairs to what appears to be the main bedroom, or possibly more than one bedroom.

When did Junior move in with girlfriend Jasmine?

In July 2025, Junior and influencer Jasmine, who previously worked in PR, spoke to OK! magazine about moving in together. At the time, the couple were decorating their home, which Junior described as their “little” flat.

“We’ve moved into our own little flat together!” he said.

Sister Princess relaxes in her brother’s massive living area (Credit: ITV)

Junior also admitted setting up home together had been more challenging than he expected.

“It comes with its stresses, and it’s been harder than I thought with furniture and bills and everything, but when you feel like you’ve found the right person, it’s actually great. We’re just on good vibes.”

Whether it is the same home or a new one, the property shown in The Princess Diaries certainly looks a lot bigger than a “little” flat.

The Princess Diaries is available to stream on ITVX now. It is also airing nightly at 9pm from Tuesday to Friday this week on ITV2, from July 28 to July 31.

Read more: Worried Princess Andre asks her painfully thin mum Katie Price if she has body dysmorphia

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