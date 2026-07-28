Cat Deeley beaming with joy as she shares rare family update with sons

TV star Cat Deeley has offered her fans a rare glimpse into her family life with her sons during her summer break.

The 49-year-old is the main presenter of ITV daytime show This Morning alongside Ben Shephard. However, due to the summer holidays, the pair have taken time off. This week, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have stepped in.

Cat shares two sons — Milo, 10, and James, seven — with ex-husband Patrick Kielty. After 12 years of marriage, they announced they had split last July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley shares rare family update with sons

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (July 27), Cat shared a glimpse into her home life with her sons.

While covering their faces, the former CD:UK host captured them cooking together in a kitchen.

“When life gives you blackberries, you make @cheftomkerridge ‘s blackberry, pear and apple crumble!” she wrote in her caption.

“No pears, so added extra apples …. Also added some vanilla … Boys picked the blackberries on the heath !” Cat added.

Within several slides, Cat documented the process of cooking the tasty baked fruit dessert. In one particular snapshot, she was captured flashing a radiant smile as she was photographed taking a dish out of the oven.

Cat shares two sons with ex-husband Patrick (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Lovely memories to look back on’

Fans were quick to react to the wholesome update after Cat shared it with her 541,000 followers.

“Looks like you and the boys are having a lovely, healthy summer break!” one user wrote.

“Looks yummy, well done all! I used to love baking with my two boys when they were young, so much fun. Paid off, both great at cooking now! X,” another person shared.

“It looks delicious, and more satisfying that it’s homemade and from local produce. Lovely memories to look back on as well,” a third remarked.

Fellow ITV star Andi Peters also appeared in the comments and joked: “Dearest Cat… please can you take your boys to pick some rhubarb and then make crumble. I will be more than happy to come and collect the finished product.”

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