The real reason Vinny is determined to keep Kev away from Lewis in Emmerdale

Vinny Dingle has left Emmerdale fans furious after turning against Kev and manipulating Lewis into believing the worst about his own dad. But while viewers may be frustrated by Vinny’s behaviour, the heartbreaking truth is that it all goes back to one man, his abusive father Paul Ashdale.

Paul’s time in the Dales was relatively short, but his impact on Vinny has lasted for years. Now, as Vinny becomes determined to keep Kev and Lewis apart, it’s clear those traumatic memories are still shaping his decisions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paul Ashdale and why his abuse continues to haunt Vinny.

Vinny has done a very bad thing? (Credit: ITV)

Vinny lies about Kev in Emmerdale

On Monday night (July 27), Kev’s attempt to stop Steve raiding Home Farm ended in disaster when Vinny accused him of helping with the crime instead.

With nobody believing his version of events, Kev lost his temper and lashed out at Ross Barton. But when Ross ducked, Kev accidentally punched Lewis instead and was thrown out.

The incident triggered painful memories for Vinny, who was abused by his own father. Determined to stop Lewis suffering the same fate, he decided to keep the pair apart.

When Lewis later forgave Kev and Kev tried to apologise to Vinny, Vinny attacked him. Lewis walked in just as Kev was restraining Vinny and assumed the worst. Instead of telling him the truth, Vinny stayed silent, leaving Kev completely isolated.

Although Vinny later admitted everything to Mandy, she urged him to come clean. But haunted by memories of his own childhood and insisting no one protected him from Paul, Vinny refused to change his story because he believed he was protecting Lewis.

The twist has divided fans, with one writing: “I think Lewis needs to be more concerned by his liar and manipulator of a boyfriend, than he does Kev.”

Another fumed: “Vinny you lying little [bleep]. Well done Vinny, you’ve hurt Lewis now.”

So who exactly was Paul Ashdale, and why does he still cast such a long shadow over Vinny’s life?

Paul was not a nice man at all (Credit: ITV)

Who was Vinny’s dad Paul Ashdale in Emmerdale?

Paul abandoned Vinny when he was just five years old, leaving Mandy Dingle to raise him alone. A gambling addict, Paul disappeared from both their lives and Vinny grew up believing Mandy was his mum, with the Dingles unaware they weren’t biologically related when they returned to the village in 2019.

Paul eventually arrived in Emmerdale in April 2020 looking for his son. Mandy tried to send him away by claiming Vinny no longer lived in the village, but Paul soon uncovered the truth and found work at the scrapyard.

At first he hid his identity from Vinny, but when the truth finally came out, Paul insisted he had changed. Slowly but surely he won Mandy round and the pair eventually got back together, even planning to marry.

Poor Vinny was subjected to terrible abuse (Credit: ITV)

Paul secretly abused Vinny

While Mandy believed she had finally found happiness, Paul was hiding a much darker reality.

He had returned to gambling and, rather than admit the truth, he took out his anger and frustration on Vinny.

Paul emotionally and physically abused his son, constantly belittling him, taunting him and violently attacking him.

Despite everything, Vinny desperately wanted a relationship with his father and hoped he would change. He kept the abuse from Mandy but eventually confided in girlfriend Liv Flaherty.

Furious at what Vinny had endured, Liv confronted Paul on the day he was due to marry Mandy. The confrontation would have tragic consequences.

Paul met his maker on his wedding day (Credit: ITV)

How did Paul Ashdale die?

Liv knew about Paul’s gambling and his abuse of Vinny. She had also uncovered that Paul had arranged for Vinny to be kidnapped in a desperate attempt to get hold of money.

She confronted him at the barn where he and Mandy were getting married, but Paul lashed out violently.

As he prepared to attack Liv again, Jimmy King crashed his lorry through the barn wall, sending both Paul and Liv flying.

Liv managed to escape the wreckage, but Paul was trapped beneath a collapsed beam. Realising she couldn’t save them both before the building exploded, Liv fled as Paul was left behind to die from his injuries.

The ordeal haunted Liv, who struggled with the guilt of leaving him behind despite everything he had done.

For Mandy and Vinny, the truth about Paul’s abuse was devastating, and years later it’s clear Vinny is still living with the emotional scars.

Soap fans knew Reece from Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who played Paul Ashdale in Emmerdale?

Paul Ashdale was played by actor Reece Dinsdale, who was already well known to soap fans for playing Joe McIntyre in Coronation Street.

Joe was Gail Platt’s husband and Tina McIntyre’s father. Deep in debt, he attempted to fake his own death but instead died for real when his plan went disastrously wrong, with Gail later arrested for his murder.

Away from the soaps, Reece has also appeared in Home to Roost, Life on Mars, Silent Witness and Waterloo Road.

Before taking on the role of Paul, he had already worked behind the camera directing episodes of Emmerdale.

Where is Reece Dinsdale now?

Although Paul’s time in the village came to an explosive end, Reece has remained closely connected to Emmerdale by returning to direct episodes of the ITV soap.

He has also hosted public speaking events called Reece’s Pieces and, after appearing in the stage production The Promise at Chichester Festival Theatre, went on to direct episodes of Coronation Street in 2025.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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