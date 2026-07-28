Olivia Attwood shared cryptic Instagram Stories on the same day new photos of ex-husband Bradley Dack heading to his flat with former girlfriend Emily Rose Maloney emerged.

Olivia did not name Bradley in either post. Still, the timing drew instant attention.

The ITV presenter, 35, had just returned from Ibiza, where she showed off new pink hair during the trip.

Olivia shared numerous cryptic Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram Story)

Olivia Attwood shares cryptic Instagram posts

In new photos obtained by The Sun today (July 28), Bradley and Emily smiled as they walked toward his home. The outlet also said it first reported in March that Bradley had reconnected with Emily.

That sighting pushed the former couple back into the spotlight. Soon after, Olivia posted a photo of her lounge with a sharp caption.

She wrote: “I have definitely beat up myself over my poor judgement over the past decade. But I guess I could have spent 10 years as the bit on the side / professional bench warmer … so silver linings I guess”.

Olivia also added a melting face and a coughing emoji. She then shared another Story with a snap of her makeup table.

In that second post, the Loose Women star wrote that “they all want their 10 minutes now”.

Olivia never confirmed who her Stories were about (Credit: Instagram Story)

Olivia then shared a response from someone who replied claiming someone had “pulled the covers down themselves” after she had remained silent.

She responded: “THESE PEOPLE GET THEMSELVES TANGLED IN THEIR OWN WEB OF LIES. All you have to do is sit back and wait. Took 7 months of people trying to make me think I was crazy and they are all coming out the wood work now,” with the rat emoji.

Olivia has now moved on with Pete Wicks (Credit: Instagram Story)

Did Olivia confirm the Olivia Attwood split posts were about Bradley Dack?

While Olivia did not identify Bradley by name, many have connected the comments to the photos published that day.

The Sun framed the posts as a reaction to Bradley’s latest outing with Emily. Olivia and Bradley split in January.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks relationship timeline August 2025: Photos of Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks together on a yacht in Ibiza sparked speculation about their relationship.

March 2026: Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks went public with their relationship after months of rumours.

January 2026: Olivia Attwood split from ex-husband Bradley Dack. The pair had married in 2023.

The newspaper said the breakup followed a “breach of trust” on his side. The outlet added that later reports tied that to multiple cheating incidents.

Olivia has since moved on publicly with TOWIE star Pete Wicks. After months of speculation, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram earlier this month.

ED! has contacted Olivia, Bradley, and Emily’s reps for comment.

Previously, Emily’s representatives have maintained that Emily and Bradley are not in a relationship, explaining that they have been been friends for years and share the same circle of friends.

Who is Emily Rose Maloney? Emily Rose Maloney has been reported as a former girlfriend of Bradley Dack. Tabloid coverage in 2025 said Bradley had reconnected with her after his split from Olivia Attwood. Fresh photographs later showed the pair together again, prompting renewed attention around Bradley’s personal life.