The brother of country music legend Dolly Parton, Coy “Denver” Parton, has died aged 82.

Coy, from Sevierville, Tennessee, died on Thursday, July 23. His death comes just over a year after Dolly lost her husband, Carl Dean.

His obituary from Atchley Funeral Home said he lived far from the spotlight. It also stated he worked as a crane operator who built bridges.

The obituary also described him as a homestead farmer and an “avid hunter.”

Dolly has lost five siblings (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dolly Parton’s brother is her fifth sibling to die

Coy was one of 12 children born to Avie Lee Owens Parton and Robert Lee Parton and kept a much lower profile than his famous younger sister.

Dolly Parton brother: Coy Parton and Dolly’s siblings Coy “Denver” Parton was one of 12 children born to Avie Lee Owens Parton and Robert Lee Parton. His surviving sisters listed in the obituary are Willadeene Buzzeo, Dolly Parton, Stella Parton, Cassie Griffith, Freida Parton, Rachel George and Laura Price. The obituary says Coy was the fifth of Dolly Parton’s siblings to die, after Larry, David, Randy and Floyd Parton. Coy was widowed by his wife Carolyn Parton and is survived by daughters Chris Parton and Jennifer Parton, grandson Ian Parton, and seven sisters.

Coy is the fifth of Dolly’s siblings to die, followed by brothers Larry, David, Randy and Floyd.

The obituary did not share a cause of death. It said Coy was a widower after the earlier death of his wife, Carolyn Parton.

He is survived by daughters Chris Parton and Jennifer Parton. He also leaves grandson Ian Parton and seven sisters.

Those sisters are Willadeene Buzzeo, Dolly, Stella Parton, Cassie Griffith, Freida Parton, Rachel George and Laura Price.

‘I ain’t ready to die yet’

This loss comes during a painful stretch for Dolly. The 9 to 5 hitmaker, now 80, has also faced health issues and personal heartbreak.

Her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, died in March 2025. In May, she cancelled her Las Vegas residency after first postponing the dates by a year.

At the time, Dolly said she still had “some healing to do.”

She later reassured worried fans with a direct message. She said: “I ain’t ready to die yet. God ain’t through with me and I ain’t done working.

Who was Coy ‘Denver’ Parton? Coy “Denver” Parton was from Sevierville, Tennessee. His obituary says he lived away from public attention and worked as a crane operator who built bridges. It also describes him as a homestead farmer and an avid hunter. The obituary did not give a cause of death.

I love you for caring, and keep praying for me.”

In another update, she compared herself to “an old classic car” that needed its engine to be “rebuilt.”

She added: “The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day. Bad news is it’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed as my grandma used to say.”

Dolly then joked: “Of course I can’t be dizzy, carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five inch heels. And you know that i’m gonna be wearing them!”