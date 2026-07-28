Bradley Walsh plunges future of Blankety Blank into doubt as he reveals he’s ‘too busy’ to film it this year

Bradley Walsh has revealed he will not be returning to Blankety Blank this year after admitting his packed work schedule has left no room for the hit BBC quiz.

The 66-year-old presenter said he is juggling Gladiators, the live Prat Pack tour and several other projects that are still under wraps.

Bradley explained he would normally move straight from The Prat Pack into filming Blankety Blank.

However, this year his diary simply will not allow it.

Bradley Walsh admits he’s not returning to Blankety Blank this year (Credit: BBC)

Bradley Walsh rules out Blankety Blank return

Speaking to Radio Times, Bradley insisted the decision has nothing to do with how he feels about the show.

He described Blankety Blank as “one of my favourite shows” and said making it has been “brilliant”.

However, he admitted work commitments have taken over.

“I’ve got other stuff which I can’t announce at the moment. We’re working on a couple of dramas and scripting, and I actually physically do not have the time.”

Bradley explained he would usually be filming Blankety Blank in October. This year, though, he is already booked throughout October and November.

Still, he hinted the break may only be temporary, adding: “Maybe next year.”

The BBC had no comment when contacted by ED!.

Bradley Walsh eyes up Death at the White Hart role

The latest update comes after Bradley expressed an interest in joining Chris Chibnall’s upcoming ITV adaptation of Death at the White Hart.

Earlier this month, he appeared alongside the Broadchurch creator and former Doctor Who showrunner at an event at Waterstones Piccadilly, where he asked about landing a role in the drama.

Bradley is currently on screen in The Chase Around the World (Credit: ITV)

Bradley asked his Law and Order colleague: “Any chance of Bradley Walsh as Mel?” Chris was said to have promised he would consider the idea.

Death at the White Hart is based on Chris’ novel, which was published last year. The Dorset set murder mystery follows Detective Nicola Bridge as she returns home after years away.

She soon finds herself investigating the death of a local pub landlord.

Meanwhile, Bradley is currently appearing in The Chase Around the World. The international version of the quiz sees contestants travel across the globe as they try to track down the Chasers.

The series continues on ITV and ITVX on Thursday July 30, 2026, at 9pm.

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