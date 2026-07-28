Emmerdale spoilers for next week see the Dingles left devastated as they prepare to say an emotional goodbye to one of their own. But can the family pull together through their latest heartbreak?

Elsewhere, Charity takes an important step towards reclaiming her life after Noah drops a bombshell. Will she finally begin to heal?

Meanwhile, Nicola becomes convinced Jimmy has betrayed her. But has she jumped to the wrong conclusion?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week (August 3-7).

1. Cain asks Kyle a huge question

Cain asks Kyle if Moira can adopt him (Credit: ITV)

Cain wants Moira to adopt Kyle so his son will feel secure if anything happens to him. He hopes they can speak to Kyle together, but when Moira rushes off to help injured Nana Barton, Cain is left to have the conversation alone.

Kyle is taken aback by the suggestion and heads to Kerry for advice before returning to give Cain his answer. But what will he decide?

2. Rhona delivers heartbreaking news about Monty

Sam interrupts Cain and Kyle’s big chat (Credit: ITV)

Just as Kyle prepares to tell Cain his decision, Sam interrupts with worrying news about Monty. Something is very wrong and they need to come quickly.

Rhona reveals Monty is very sick in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Rhona soon arrives and explains Monty’s tumour has spread. She urges the family to start thinking about what happens next.

3. Cain comes to a painful decision in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain realises they have to say goodbye to Monty (Credit: ITV)

Already struggling with his own health battle, Cain finds it impossible to face the thought of losing Monty, feeling their fates are somehow connected.

However, after discovering Monty peacefully lying on Zak’s grave, Cain realises the time has come to let him go.

4. The Dingles say a final farewell to Monty

It’s a hard goodbye at the vets for Belle, Cain and the boys (Credit: ITV)

Cain gently explains the situation to the boys before taking Monty to the vets, leaving the family heartbroken.

It’s time for the Dingles to say goodbye to Monty in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Determined to honour him properly, Isaac suggests Monty deserves a true Dingle send-off. The family gather for an emotional funeral, where Cain’s moving eulogy brings everyone together in grief, love and hope.

5. Noah drops a bombshell in Emmerdale spoilers

Noah tells Charity he is leaving and she is upset (Credit: ITV)

Noah has decided to move to Dusseldorf for better career prospects but struggles to tell Charity.

When he finally breaks the news, Charity is devastated. Seeing her reaction, Noah offers to stay in the village instead. But is he sacrificing what he really wants?

6. Charity faces her trauma

Charity finally reveals her trauma to the support group (Credit: ITV)

Determined to keep moving forward, Charity returns to her support group.

As she bravely opens up about her experience and why it differs from everyone else’s, the facilitator helps her realise the guilt and shame she continues to carry belong to Dr Todd, not to her. Could this mark the beginning of a new chapter?

7. Nicola fears the worst about Jimmy in Emmerdale spoilers

Jimmy’s date idea doesn’t go down well in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Concerned their relationship has lost its spark, Jimmy arranges a date night in a bid to impress Nicola, who is delighted by the effort.

But once she discovers exactly what he has planned, her enthusiasm quickly disappears. Is this another sign their marriage is in trouble?

Is Jimmy cheating on Nicola in Emmerdale spoilers? (Credit: ITV)

Later, Jimmy brings his golf clubs into the café, prompting an angry Nicola to shove them aside.

A jewellery box falls out, leaving Nicola convinced Jimmy has bought a gift for another woman because she can’t believe he’d planned something so romantic for her. But who is the jewellery really for?

8. Heartbreak for Gabby in Emmerdale spoilers

Gabby is crushed when she learns that Billy kissed Dawn. Has their relationship reached breaking point?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!