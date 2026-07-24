Coronation Street fans question Sarah’s loyalty to Gary as she faces prison

Coronation Street fans have been left scratching their heads over Sarah Platt’s decision to keep protecting Gary Windass despite the huge risk she now faces.

Sarah has been arrested and charged with Theo Silverton’s murder and is currently behind bars awaiting trial. However, she has still not revealed to the police that Gary helped her cover up the crime.

Sarah is still Team Gary (Credit: ITV)

Sarah refuses to turn on Gary in Coronation Street

Viewers will know that Sarah killed Theo Silverton before calling Gary Windass for help. Gary then stepped in to protect her. He provided an alibi and got rid of the murder weapon in a bid to cover up what happened.

Sarah was recently arrested and charged, with Kit warning her that she could be facing a lengthy prison sentence if she doesn’t take his advice. He explained that he couldn’t bear the thought of Harry growing up without his mum and urged Sarah to tell the police the truth about Theo’s death.

Kit advised Sarah that she would need to convince the jury that she acted in self-defence. However, she would also need to reveal that Gary was responsible for helping cover up the murder.

Despite the possibility of spending years away from her family, Sarah has remained determined not to bring Gary down with her.

Gary was the person who came to Sarah’s rescue when she needed him most, although Kit pointed out that his attempts to cover up the crime clearly hadn’t worked, given Sarah has now ended up in prison.

With more evidence continuing to pile up against Sarah, fans are struggling to understand why she isn’t following Kit’s advice. After all, he knows exactly how the legal system works.

Fans don’t understand Sarah’s decision (Credit: ITV)

Fans question Sarah’s choice to protect Gary

Viewers have been left baffled by Sarah’s loyalty towards Gary. Many feel she would have a better chance of helping her own situation if she admitted the full truth.

With evidence already being uncovered against Sarah, fans believe it could only be a matter of time before the police discover Gary’s involvement too.

One viewer on X commented: “Why is Sarah still protecting Gary? She needs to tell Lisa the full story, as Lisa has nearly figured it out anyway and it’s going to make Sarah’s situation even worse if that’s even possible.”

Another person added: “Sarah’s really going to make things worse for herself to protect Gary.”

A final person added: “Sarah is too worried about protecting Gary but I do agree with her turning herself in.”

Will Sarah finally reveal Gary’s role in Theo’s murder? Or will she continue to keep him out of the firing line?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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