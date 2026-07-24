Rumours are swirling around Bradley Dack again after new photos linked the footballer to former girlfriend Emily Moloney.

The latest claims have added a fresh twist because Emily also reportedly shares an agent with Pete Wicks, who is now dating Bradley’s ex, Olivia Attwood.

According to the Daily Mail, Bradley, 32, spent part of a “Sunday funday” with Emily. Photos showed them stopping at a local petrol station before heading back to her car, while Bradley carried a Marks & Spencer food bag.

Sources also told the paper that Bradley has spent “more and more time” at Emily’s flat in recent weeks.

Bradley and Olivia split earlier this year (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why the Bradley Dack girlfriend rumours have flared up again

This twist stands out because Emily strongly denied any romance earlier this year. Her response was blunt and left little room for doubt.

She wrote on social media: “This is absolutely out of hand now. So, I will say this clearly for you. I am categorically not in a relationship with Brad, nor have I actually ever been.”

Now insiders claim the situation looks very different. One source told the publication: “Emily really hit back. She went hard. Maybe they weren’t together at the time, but they really seem to be now. Bradley has been a regular visitor at Emily’s, and they certainly had a Sunday funday.”

The report also said Bradley and Emily attended a Lewis Capaldi gig in Hyde Park a fortnight ago. Both shared posts from the event, but neither showed they were there together.

The Pete Wicks crossover could make this very awkward

This is the detail that gives the story extra sting. Emily reportedly shares an agent with Pete Wicks, who is now in enjoying a romance with Olivia.

One source summed up that crossover with a pointed line: “That will make for some interesting conversations.”

As reported in the publication, people close to the situation believe Olivia already suspected Bradley and Emily were close back in March. That claim remains part of the wider fallout around the split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E R M (@emilyrosemoloney)

One insider claimed: “While I’m sure Olivia will be delighted that Bradley has moved on, surely she will now question when he started seeing Emily again. That will surely infuriate her.”

A source also alleged that Olivia was left furious that Emily denied she and Bradley were together after their marriage split. They added that she will “feel vindicated” now they’ve been spotted together.

What comes next after the Bradley Dack girlfriend twist?

Bradley and Olivia first got together in 2015. They split before her Love Island stint, then reunited in 2018 and got engaged a year later.

In July 2023, they held a lavish ceremony at the Bvlgari hotel in Knightsbridge and fronted ITV series Olivia Marries Her Match. However, it was later reported that the wedding was not legally binding.

Bradley has now reportedly moved out of the former couple’s Battersea apartment and is back living with his parents, close to where Emily lives.

However, Emily’s representatives have since denied that she and Bradley are together.

In a statement to ED!, they said: “Emily and Bradley are friends and have been for a number of years. They have grown up together and are not romantically linked.”

ED! has contacted Bradley and Pete’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘I really missed her’: Smitten Pete Wicks finally breaks silence on Olivia Attwood romance as he gushes over ‘magical’ Ibiza holiday

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